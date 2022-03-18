Caleb Ewan latest rider to withdraw from Milan-San Remo with illness
The Australian has picked up a stomach flu, joining Jasper Stuyven, Julian Alaphilippe and Sonny Colbrelli on the sick bed
Caleb Ewan won't start at Milan-San Remo on Saturday March 19 after contracting an illness, Lotto-Soudal have confirmed.
The Australian rider approached the weekend full of confidence and as the bookies' second-favourite to win the race, behind Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma), but he now won't participate in the Monument that has proved so elusive for him, having finished in second twice during his career.
Lotto-Soudal's medical team and Ewan tried everything possible to ensure he entered the race fit, but in the end withdrawing was the only viable option.
In a statement, Ewan said: “I am very disappointed that I am not able to take the start of my main goal of the spring season. I was in good form and ready for a hard race, but like many other riders at the moment, I faced a stomach flu at the worst time.
"Together with the team we had to decide that it is better to now focus on different goals.”
Ewan has already won three stage races this season, and finished second at Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne, but came into this week having abandoned Tirreno-Adriatico early. He placed full attention on winning Milan-San Remo this spring, but unfortunately for the 27-year-old, he will have to wait another year to achieve that goal.
Prior to his withdrawal, Ewan expressed how confident he felt heading into the race, before highlighting his main rivals for the top step of the podium.
He said: “From the beginning of this season, I have targeted Milan-San Remo as my main goal for this spring. The team has shown great confidence in my abilities to win this race. Let’s hope the race unfolds the way we want it to. It still is Milan-San Remo: lots of unforeseen things can happen. For me, that is also the beauty of the race.
“For me, [Tadej] Pogačar is the big favourite. Even if he does not win, he will have a big impact on how the race will play out. The same goes for Wout van Aert. Just look at those names: a multiple Grand Tour winner, a Classics’ winner and me, a sprinter, and we all have a possibility to win this race. That is why Milan-San Remo is my favourite Classic."
The Australian joins a host of other riders missing the Monument on Saturday, after more than half of the peloton abandoned Paris-Nice over the course of eight days due to sickness. Among them is reigning Milan-San Remo champion Jasper Stuyven, who is unable to defend his title at the weekend.
Meanwhile, world champion Julian Alaphilippe withdrew from the race earlier this week after coming down with a case of bronchitis, which is also affecting Paris-Roubaix winner Sonny Colbrelli.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Hi, I'm a Trainee News Writer at Cycling Weekly.
I have worked for Future across its various sports titles since December 2020, writing news for Cycling Weekly, FourFourTwo, Golf Monthly, Rugby World and Advnture. I am currently studying for a NCTJ qualification alongside my role as Trainee News Writer at the company.
Prior to joining Future I attended Cardiff University, earning a degree in Journalism & Communications.
-
-
Mathieu van der Poel will return at Milan-San Remo
Alpecin-Fenix confirmed the Dutchman will make his first competitive appearance of 2022 at the Italian Monument
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
HJC Valeco helmet review
A great all-rounder, although there are better value options
By Stefan Abram • Published
-
How to watch Milan-San Remo 2022: Live stream the first Monument of the season
Don’t miss a moment of the action of the Italian Monument
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
Filippo Ganna to be given opportunities at Milan-San Remo and Paris-Roubaix this year
Italian rouleur says he wants to prove he is more than "just" a time triallist and track specialist
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Five talking points from stage two of the Giro d'Italia 2021
Gaviria's run-in with a team-mate, confusion at the intermediate sprint, and Merlier's big win - don't miss these moments from the first sprint
By Stephen Puddicombe • Published
-
We simulated Milan - San Remo 2020 on Pro Cycling Manager...so who won?
It's not quite the same as the real thing but it's as close as we're probably going to get
By Jonny Long • Published
-
Michal Kwiatkowski braves heavy snow and freezing temperatures to recon Milan-San Remo (video)
Michal Kwiatkowski looks seriously motivated to defend his Milan-San Remo title after heading out for a recon in heavy snow and freezing temperatures.
By Henry Robertshaw • Published
-
Caleb Ewan sharpens his Giro sprint in Yorkshire
Caleb Ewan calls the Tour de Yorkshire is ‘perfect preparation’ for the Giro d'Italia which starts next Friday, as he takes two second places in the race's two bunch sprints
By James Shrubsall • Published
-
Arnaud Démare: 'I don't have to justify myself' over Milan-San Remo allegations
Milan-San Remo winner Arnaud Démare criticises riders who said he took a tow up the Cipressa climb, dismissing them as 'bad sports and sore losers'
By Nigel Wynn • Published
-
Daniele Bennati suffers fractured vertebra in Milan-San Remo crash
Veteran Italian rider Daniele Bennati came down in crash shortly before the climb of the Cipressa
By Richard Windsor • Published