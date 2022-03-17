Defending champion Jasper Stuyven out of Milan-San Remo with sickness

Team Trek-Segafredo today announced that Jasper Stuyven has come down with illness and will not be able to defend his Milan-San Remo title this weekend.

The 29-year-old Belgian started to feel unwell after racing Paris-Nice, where more than half of the peloton abandoned the race over the course of eight days due to sickness.

This is a big blow for the sprinter whose appearance at the 2021 Milan-San Remo resulted in his biggest career win yet when he attacked from 2 kilometers out and managed to hold off a reduced bunch sprint to the line.

“Getting sick at this time of the season is a big disappointment," commented Stuyven in a statement.

"Of course, I was excited to race with the number 1 on my back after winning my first Monument last year. I thought I had safely got through Paris-Nice, but obviously I picked something up there. For me, the focus is now on getting healthy before the upcoming cobbled classics."

The late change to the line-up means that Mads Pedersen will step up as team lead and race his first Milan-Sanremo, with the aim of delivering Trek-Segafredo back-to-back wins.

“As I said in many interviews last week, it wasn’t the plan for me to race Milan-San Remo, but sometimes plans change. It’s a late change, but I’m feeling motivated and know that my shape is good. Of course, it’s a big pity for Jasper that he doesn’t get the chance to defend his title, but we will do our best to make it two in a row for the Team," said Pedersen.

The season's first Monument will take place on Saturday, March 19, at 9:50 a.m. CET. Traversing 293km between the city of Milan and San Remo on the Mediterranean coast, Milan-San Remo is the longest professional one-day race in modern cycling. Despite its length, it's largely considered a race for sprinters.

Some of the biggest stars in the sport, like Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma), Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) and Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Soudal), are slated to contest the race through the Italian Riviera.

Several region-specific livestreams of the race will be available.