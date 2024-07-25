Ellen van Dijk 'can't unclip from pedals' after breaking ankle, but will still race Olympic time trial

'Walking is more difficult than cycling,' said Dutchwoman who fractured ankle six weeks ago

Ellen Van DIjk at the 2022 UCI World Championships
Van Dijk on her way to victory at the 2022 UCI World Championships
Tom Davidson
By
published
News

Ellen van Dijk might need help getting off her bike after the Olympic time trial on Saturday, as she is still unable to unclip from her pedals following an ankle break, she revealed on Wednesday. 

The Dutchwoman, a three-time world champion, fractured her ankle in a training crash last month, and faced a six-week battle to be fit in time for the Olympic Games

