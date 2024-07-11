Tour de France team has 11 bikes stolen overnight from hotel

The preferred bikes of three of TotalEnergies's riders were robbed

TotalEnergies bikes
The team's bikes on top of their car ahead of stage 10
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Chris Marshall-Bell
By
published

TotalEnergies, the French team who won stage nine of the Tour de France, have had 11 of their bikes stolen at the race.

The ProTour team were staying at the Village Montanha Lioran hotel in Saint-Jacques-des-Blats on Wednesday, July 10, when the robbery took place in the middle of the night.

Chris Marshall-Bell

A freelance sports journalist and podcaster, you'll mostly find Chris's byline attached to news scoops, profile interviews and long reads across a variety of different publications. He has been writing regularly for Cycling Weekly since 2013. In 2024 he released a seven-part podcast documentary, Ghost in the Machine, about motor doping in cycling.

Previously a ski, hiking and cycling guide in the Canadian Rockies and Spanish Pyrenees, he almost certainly holds the record for the most number of interviews conducted from snowy mountains. He lives in Valencia, Spain.

