The Giro Donne starts on Monday for German climber Koppenburg
The Cofidis rider is looking to banish nerves after returning from a serious crash at last year’s race
At some point in the race the Giro Donne is about survival for every rider, and having survived the opening three stages the race starts on Monday for Clara Koppenburg.
It’s not as if the opening three stages suited the German rider’s skills. A short, fast opening time trial and two flat sprinter’s days were always ones where one of the world’s best pure climbers needed to survive rather than make an impact.
Though rarely thought of as a GC favourite, Koppenburg’s form is on the way up and a top five finish in Italy is a distinct possibility,
Monday’s stage might start flat, but three three classified climbs and a late, uncategorised ascent of 2.8km at 7.1% average gradient, should give her the chance of redemption after losing time against the clock and when sent off course in the closing kilometres of Saturday’s third stage.
However, the Cofidis rider will need to conquer the nerves which have developed since a huge, career threatening crash during the penultimate stage of last year’s race.
Kopppenburg was left with a broken pelvis, ribs and hip, among other injuries. But it also dented her confidence. So not only only are Monday’s hills an opportunity, they also provide a relief from the tension she experiences in bustle of the peloton.
“I still struggle a lot with my head,” Koppenburg told CW while sheltering from the Italian sun in the shade of the Cofidis team bus. “I'm just really scared in the bunch or on the corners and on the descents, so I’m still trying to get more confidence back.
“I think some people can deal with it better, but for me it was the first big crash and the whole experience of not being able to move at all and spending two months in bed, all those things changed my mind a little bit. If I think back it's still like super emotional for me, but I just wanted to have this experience again, but I'm a little bit more like careful on the bike.”
Post recovery, 2022 has been good for the 26 year-old. After an expected slow start she has shown great form since the start of June, bagging six top 10 placings before heading to the Giro. Those include seventh in the general classification of the Tour de Suisse, where the time trial was her only weak link.
However, it was second place at Mont Ventoux Dénivelé Challenge which gave Koppenburg most satisfaction.
“I really wanted to do well there because I went to Mont Ventoux in October with my family for holidays,” she explains. “I was still walking on crutches, and I said, ‘Okay, I want to just ride up this climb.’ Then racing up and finishing second was like a personal victory, even if it was just second, but behind Marta Cavalli (FDJ-Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope) I think it's no shame.
“Of course they were also races which suited,” she says of her series of good results. “It’s maybe not the biggest bunch or WorldTour level, but it's still good for the confidence because they don't come because of good luck. It was really pure performance.”
While Monday is the first chance or regaining the 1-41 deficit she has on race leader Elisa Balsamo (Trek-Segafredo), there are many chances in the ensuing six stages.
“It gets more interesting, but I think a lot of girls are looking more to the stage where we finish on top of the climb, [stage 6 to Passo del Maniva], but there are a few stages which have really steep and long climbs in the middle. So I think something can happen and we have to take every opportunity we can get.”
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Owen Rogers is an experienced journalist, covering professional cycling and specialising in women's road racing. He has followed races such as the Women's Tour and Giro d'Italia Donne, live-tweeting from Women's WorldTour events as well as providing race reports, interviews, analysis and news stories. He has also worked for race teams, to provide post race reports and communications.
-
-
Here are all the riders and staff that have been fined in the Tour de France 2022 so far
Riders and their directeur sportifs can be fined for anything from littering to reckless behaviour
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Tech of the Month July: Shimano 105 12-speed Di2 and bikes of the Tour de France
We ask if 105 is still the groupset of the people and take a look at the bikes – released and unreleased – that look set to be ridden at the tour
By Stefan Abram • Published
-
'Expect anything at the Giro!': Riders react to 7 kilometre Giro Donne 'neutral zone' climb
Stage three of the Giro Donne might have had the toughest neutral opening section ever, a seven kilometre climb at an average of 7%
By Owen Rogers • Published
-
Vos extends her record with a 31st Giro Donne stage victory
Elisa Balsamo retains the overall lead despite only managing third place on another scorching day in Sardinia
By Owen Rogers • Published
-
Balsamo: 'For every Italian rider it is a dream to wear the pink jersey'
Excellent team work brings the jersey home for Trek-Segafredo’s Italian world champion
By Owen Rogers • Published
-
Balsamo takes pink with sprint win at the Giro Donne
Trek-Segafredo Control the day to ensure Balsamo takes the overall lead in her home tour
By Owen Rogers • Published
-
Kristen Faulkner cools down after making a splash at the Giro Donne
The American headed straight for the sea to after winning the stage and taking the Giro Donne overall lead
By Owen Rogers • Published
-
Kristen Faulkner blasts to Giro Donne opening stage victory
The American won the short time trial to take her first maglia rosa ahead of BikeExchange-Jayco team mate Georgia Baker
By Owen Rogers • Published
-
Giro Donne 2022: Everything you need to know about the 33rd edition
The race, formerly known as the Giro Rosa, will take place across ten stages in Italy
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
Despite giving up sprinting for signs third place earns Longo Borghini Women’s Tour victory
The Italian champion finished third in the bunch sprint in Oxford earning enough bonus seconds to take the overall
By Owen Rogers • Published