British team blocked from competing in key Spring Classics

British Continental team Hess Cycling has been blocked from competing in the Amstel Gold Race later this month.

An official statement from the race organiser stated the team had been turned down due to the late granting of their UCI licence, however, insiders told Cycling Weekly that controversy around the team - whose owner is under investigation over allegations of fraud, which the team has denied - also had an impact.

Cycling Weekly understands that The Cyclists Alliance - which represents female cyclists - has raised concerns with the UCI over the team, which reportedly left riders waiting into April for March payments. The team says it did meet UCI deadlines to make payment, by the 5th of the following month.

Several riders have departed the team in recent weeks. Esther Wong and Laura Lizette Sander both joined new teams, with Kate Richardson also leaving. The latter signed for the Scotland-based Alba Road Team last Monday.

A spokesperson for the Amstel Gold Race confirmed to Cycling Weekly that the team would not be permitted to compete at the event held in the Netherlands on 20 April.

"We were aware of the problems Hess had in receiving the final license from the UCI for the 2025 season," they said. "We gave Hess several deadlines, but in the end we had to decide not to grant Hess starting rights in the Amstel Gold Race. Unfortunately for the team, a few days later they did receive the green light from the UCI to race at WorldTour level in 2025. However, that was too late to start in the Amstel Gold Race."

Sources close to the situation informed Cycling Weekly that the decision was also influenced by the external controversy surrounding the team and its owner, Swiss businessman Rolf Hess.

Cycling Weekly understands that Hess was also in line to receive a wildcard invite to the recent Tour of Flanders after a WorldTour squad, Roland Cycling, withdrew from the event. Due to the doubt surrounding the team’s licence, the wildcard was subsequently issued to another team.

Founded in 2023 under a licence from the Luxembourg cycling federation, Hess registered as a British squad one year later and vowed to become "Britain's leading professional women's team" with the aim of competing in the Tour de France Femmes.

(Image credit: SWPix.com)

Earlier this year, a report in Swiss publication Inside Parade Platz revealed details of fraud allegations against the team's owner and his associates and explained that Rolf Hess was under investigation by authorities in Spain. This was denied by his spokesperson who insisted that it was a "smear campaign" when approached by Cycling Weekly.

It has now emerged that Hess did not pay rider fees at the end of last month. A recent email from Hess Enterprises CFO Wayne Gordon, seen by Cycling Weekly, shows that riders were left waiting into April for March fees.

Gordon stated in his message that the team’s financier, Rolf Hess, had told him that owed fees "will be paid at the latest by 3rd April".

Cycling Weekly understands that The Cyclists Alliance (TCA) - which supports professional female cyclists - has shared concerns regarding the team's viability with the UCI. A case relating to the team is understood to have been opened, although the TCA declined to comment when asked to confirm this on Monday evening. The UCI also declined to provide a response.

The team competed at last Wednesday’s Dwars door Vlaanderen in Belgium, its first race of the year after being handed a UCI licence.

Hess Cycling were approached for comment. A spokesperson said: "Under the UCI regulations, teams are required to pay riders their fixed remuneration in equal monthly installments, with each payment due no later than the fifth of the following month which was met by us."

They stated that the email informing riders of the payment date was sent "out of courtesy", and added "we did miss out on Amstel Gold Race as we were not able to get the license on time for their cut-off. We are, however, happy and excited to take part in many other races in the coming months."