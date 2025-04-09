British team blocked from competing in key Spring Classics

Hess Cycling not invited to Amstel Gold Race

Hess Cycling at the 2024 Tour of Britain Women
(Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpix)
Tom Thewlis's avatar
By
published

British Continental team Hess Cycling has been blocked from competing in the Amstel Gold Race later this month.

An official statement from the race organiser stated the team had been turned down due to the late granting of their UCI licence, however, insiders told Cycling Weekly that controversy around the team - whose owner is under investigation over allegations of fraud, which the team has denied - also had an impact.

Tom Thewlis
Tom Thewlis
News and Features Writer

Tom has been writing for Cycling Weekly since 2022 and his news stories, rider interviews and features appear both online and in the magazine.

Since joining the team, he has reported from some of professional cycling's biggest races and events including the Tour de France and the World Championships in Glasgow. He has also covered major races elsewhere across the world. As well as on the ground reporting, Tom writes race reports from the men's and women's WorldTour and focuses on coverage of UK domestic cycling.

