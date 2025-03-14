Riders leave British Continental team as uncertainty over licence continues

Hess Cycling is not registered with the UCI, but team claims it will race next weekend

Hess Cycling at the 2024 Tour of Britain Women
Hess Cycling were one of six British UCI Continental teams that competed at the 2024 Tour of Britain Women.
Two riders have left British Continental squad Hess Cycling following months of uncertainty around the future of the team, which is still not registered with the UCI.

Esther Wong and Laura Lizette Sander, two of Hess’s 14 riders, have both now joined new teams, it was announced on Thursday. Wong has signed for Irish club team Torelli, while Estonian champion Sander has joined Norwegian Continental outfit Coop-Repsol.

