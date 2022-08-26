Two AG2R Citroën riders latest to test positive for Covid at the Vuelta a España
Jaakko Hänninen and Andrea Vendrame the third and fourth to depart Spain due to virus
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Two AG2R Citroën riders have become the latest riders to leave the Vuelta a España due to Covid, evidence once again that the pandemic remains all too real for the professional peloton.
Jaakko Hänninen and Andrea Vendrame both tested positive for the virus on Friday morning, meaning that four riders out of the original 173 have now been forced out of the race due to the illness.
Already this week Jan Hirt of Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert and Dan Hoole of Trek-Segafredo have both departed Spain, but this latest duo of positives will raise fears of Covid being very much a live issue in the pack.
It is redolent of what happened to AG2R at July's Tour de France, where the French team finished with just three riders out of the original eight, with four testing positive during the race.
It will be a blow to Ben O'Connor's drive for a good result on the general classification, as both Hänninen and Vendrame would have been useful allies for the Australian in the coming mountain stages.
The team's management will be hoping that this is the end of their Covid nightmare at Grand Tours this year. Before the race, Dorian Godon tested positive and so was replaced in the starting lineup.
Burgos-BH duo Manuel Peñalver and Angel Madrazo also caught Covid ahead of the Vuelta, and were replaced. At the Tour there were 17 positive tests in the peloton, which contributed to just 135 riders making the finish in Paris.
A statement from AG2R said: "Jaakko Hänninen and Andrea Vendrame underwent antigen tests this morning which resulted in positive tests. They will not take the start of the 7th stage."
The team's doctor, Dr Fabien Cardinal, said in a statement: "Since the start, the AG2R Citroën team has carried out antigenic tests every three days in addition to the tests carried out by the organizers of La Vuelta.
"The entire team - riders and staff - underwent an antigen test on Thursday evening or Friday morning, which resulted in negative tests for the test of group. We have implemented a very strict protocol for months to guarantee the health of our riders and our management."
Covid protocols remain in place around the race, with mask-wearing still mandatory in areas; the Tour was proof that the pandemic has not ended for professional cyclists, and this has continued at the Vuelta.
There was compulsory testing prior to the race start, antigen testing on the rest days, and confirmatory PCR tests will be assessed by team, UCI, and race doctors, as happened at the Tour last month.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Adam is Cycling Weekly’s senior news and feature writer – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling on tarmac, he's happy. Before joining Cycling Weekly he spent two years writing for Procycling, where he interviewed riders and wrote about racing, speaking to people as varied as Demi Vollering to Philippe Gilbert. Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to cycling.
-
-
Peloton records losses of $1.2 billion, a day after announcing agreement to sell products on Amazon US
The fitness company's share price fell by 15 per cent for the fourth quarter of the financial year
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
Campaigners in Edinburgh brand cycling ‘a joke’ in Scottish capital
New video released by campaign group to highlight road dangers facing cyclists in Edinburgh
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
'I didn’t have the legs': Primož Roglič looks fallible at the Vuelta a España
The defending champion went from being the virtual leader to trailing his rivals on stage six
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Remco Evenepoel on his storming stage six performance at Vuelta a España: 'It was not really planned to attack'
The Belgian plays down talk of him holding the lead all the way to Madrid
By Chris Marshall-Bell • Published
-
Vuelta a España 2022 standings: Who's leading the race after stage six?
There's a new leader of the GC as Jay Vine prevailed atop the first summit finish of the Vuelta
By Rob Spedding • Published
-
Remco Evenepoel is ready: Five things we learned from stage six of the Vuelta a España 2022
The Belgian rider proved his mettle in the horrendous conditions in Cantabria to take the overall lead
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
Jay Vine prevails in rainy summit finish on Vuelta a España stage six
The Australian took his first professional win, while Remco Evenepoel moved into the race lead.
By Tom Davidson • Published
-