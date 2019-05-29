Nans Peters powers alone to victory on stage 17 of Giro d’Italia 2019

Nans Peters unleashed a daring early solo attack to take victory on stage 17 of the Giro d’Italia.

The Frenchman redeemed a shocking Italian Grand Tour for his Ag2r La Mondiale team, who had been largely anonymous and lost their leader Tony Gallopin the previous day.

Peters made it into the day’s 17-rider breakaway on a day that looked perfectly suited to staying away, after brutal general classification racing on stage 16.

Attacking on a false flat section before the final climb with 16km left to race, Peters was never really in danger of losing the stage.

Maglia rosa Richard Carapaz easily held onto his race lead, attacking in the closing metres to extend his lead over Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida).

Results

Giro d’Italia 2019, stage 17: Coimmezzadura to Anterselva (181km)

1. Nans Peters (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale

General classification after stage 17