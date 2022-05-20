Bad day for Bardet as illness rules Romain out of the Giro d'Italia
Frenchman was flying high in 4th on general classification
Romain Bardet has been forced to abandon the Giro d'Italia after succumbing to illness.
Friday's stage 13 proved unlucky for the Frenchman, who rides for Team DSM, as he was forced to climb off his bike with about 114km still to go on the day.
Bardet had ridden himself into contention for the maglia rosa, and was sitting in fourth on general classification at the beginning of stage 13.
It deprives the race of one of its leading contenders for the win before it hits the Alps next week.
In a tweet, DSM said: "We are sad to confirm that Romain has abandoned the Giro. After becoming sick during yesterday’s stage, his condition worsened overnight and despite all efforts, he is no longer in a position to continue the race."
He trailed Juan Pedro López, the race leader, by just 14 seconds, and it was thought that this might finally be the chance for him to challenge for the top step of the podium at a Grand Tour, following his two previous podium finishes at the Tour de France.
Speaking on the second rest day, Bardet said that "maybe" himself, Mikel Landa (Bahrain-Victorious) and Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) are the "three best" at this year's race.
Now his rivals are left to challenge for victory. There are still 11 riders within 90 seconds of López, including his young teammate Thymen Arensman, who will now be expected to step up in the absence of his leader.
It is a disappointing end to his challenge, which looked in a good place after the opening stages of the Giro. The Frenchman came into the race after winning the Tour of the Alps, his first GC win in almost ten years.
Up to this point, it had been an impressive Giro for Team DSM, with two riders in the top 12, and a stage win for the unheralded sprinter Alberto Dainese this week,
Now, they will be forced to refocus their efforts, potentially on stage wins, but also on their young hope Arensman. The Dutchman has looked capable if unthreatening so far, but if he has the staying power in the mountains he could still turn in an impressive result come Verona.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Hello, I'm Cycling Weekly's digital staff writer. I like pretending to be part of the great history of cycling writing, and acting like a pseudo-intellectual in general.
Before joining the team here I wrote for Procycling for almost two years, interviewing riders and writing about racing. My favourite event is Strade Bianche, but I haven't quite made it to the Piazza del Campo just yet.
Prior to covering the sport of cycling, I wrote about ecclesiastical matters for the Church Times and politics for Business Insider. I have degrees in history and journalism.
-
-
The Best Memorial Day Deals for Cyclists
Memorial Day is coming up in the United States. We've rounded up the best Memorial Day deals for cyclists including complete bikes, tools, apparel and accessories.
By Josh Patterson • Published
-
Five talking points from stage 13 of the Giro d’Italia 2022
Our highlights package from the penultimate sprinter's opportunity in Italy
By Luke Friend • Published
-
'It's horrible for us. He is a great champion' — Team DSM react to Romain Bardet leaving Giro d'Italia
Frenchman forced to leave race after falling ill
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Giro d'Italia 2022 standings: Results from the 105th edition after stage 13
The latest standings from the 105th edition of the Giro d'Italia
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Hat trick of wins for Arnaud Démare after stage 13 sprint at the Giro d'Italia
Heartbreak for breakaway after it is caught within final kilometre
By Adam Becket • Published
-
The Giro's fastest ever leadout train goes by the name of 'Endless Love'
The big pink train ferries VIPs alongside the race, with riders waving back as it 'toots'
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Five talking points from stage 12 of the Giro d'Italia 2022
It was a long, hot, and fast day from Parma to Genoa
By Adam Becket • Published
-
'I knew I was fast but it wasn't easy' — Stefano Oldani on his Giro d'Italia win
Alpecin-Fenix rider makes it two Italian victories in a row
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Mark Cavendish wants to continue for 'at least' two more years
Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl sprinter turns 37 this weekend
By Adam Becket • Published
-
'I still can't believe it happened' — Alberto Dainese becomes first Italian winner at the 2022 Giro d'Italia
Team DSM sprinter charged to victory on stage 11
By Adam Becket • Published