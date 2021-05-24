Giro d'Italia 2021: Romain Bardet 'didn't realise' he finished second behind Egan Bernal
The Frenchman put in a strong performance on the final climb and descent of stage 16 to move up in the overall standings
Romain Bardet put in a superb display on stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia in horrendous conditions to move up to seventh in the overall standings, but says he didn't even realise he'd finished second to stage winner Egan Bernal
Bardet (DSM) held on with the race favourites up until the attack of the pink jersey Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) on the Passo Giau where he, along with all the other riders, were left riding in ones and twos behind the Colombian.
Over the top, Bardet managed to use his exceptional descending skills to catch up with the rider second on the road, Damiano Caruso (Bahrain-Victorious) before working hard to drill it to the line where Bardet sprinted to second before getting a pat on the back from Caruso, who moves up to second in GC.
"I didn’t realise I was second," Bardet said after the stage, "I’m happy that we had a bit of success and a good finish today, it was nice. Since 2018 I haven’t had good feelings for the GC but the last climb has been really hard but I’m here now and I wanted to do the Giro.
"Of course, trying to follow Bernal is difficult so I took my own pace. It was a hard pace and Bernal then went, I couldn’t follow, after a few metres I decided I was going to do my own pace. Of course, it’s another hard week coming and let’s hope it’s as good as today."
The race now is poised for a tight battle for the podium spots in the final week of the Giro d'Italia as the riders get a chance to rest tomorrow (May 25) on the second and final rest day of the race.
Twice a podium finisher at the Tour de France, Bardet now sits seventh, but just 1-22 behind Hugh Carthy (EF-Nippo) in third place overall. He is 5-02 down on Bernal.
-
-
Five talking points from stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia 2021
Five talking points from the shortened stage 16 where Egan Bernal took the win and strengthened his hold on the maglia rosa
By Jonny Long •
-
Remco Evenepoel loses 24 minutes on stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia 2021
The young Belgian drops out of the top 10 in the overall standings going into the second rest day
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Five talking points from stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia 2021
Five talking points from the shortened stage 16 where Egan Bernal took the win and strengthened his hold on the maglia rosa
By Jonny Long •
-
Remco Evenepoel loses 24 minutes on stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia 2021
The young Belgian drops out of the top 10 in the overall standings going into the second rest day
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
'I wanted to show I'm back in the game': No answers to Egan Bernal as maglia rosa stamps his authority on Giro d'Italia
The race leader launched a devastating attack on the Passo Giau to strengthen his hold on pink
By Richard Windsor •
-
Giro d'Italia 2021 standings: The latest results from the 104th edition
Giro d'Italia 2021: all the standings for the stages, overall, mountains, points, best young rider and team standings throughout the race
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Egan Bernal dominates to solo to victory on stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia 2021
The pink jersey dropped everyone on the Passo Giau in horrendous conditions before descending to victory
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Watch: Gorka Izagirre miraculously avoids parked car on descent during Giro d'Italia stage 16
Gorka Izagirre narrowly avoided a parked car after going wide on a descent during stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia
By Jonny Long •
-
Broken bones and dislocated shoulders: Peloton picks itself up after race-stopping crash at Giro d'Italia
A number of riders saw their Giro end in the big pile-up at the start of stage 15
By Jonny Long •
-
Mauro Vegni 'still angry about what happened last year' at Giro d'Italia as stage 16 altered 'to avoid any problems with riders'
Mauro Vegni explains the decision to alter stage 16 and is still not over the protest that marred last year's race
By Jonny Long •