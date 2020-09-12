Scan reveals Romain Bardet suffered ‘small brain haemorrhage’ in Tour de France crash

Romain Bardet has given an update on his condition following his crash on stage 13 of the 2020 Tour de France, saying an MRI scan on Saturday morning showed a “small brain haemorrhage”.

The French rider, who was well placed in fourth overall on GC heading into stage 13, crashed on a descent along with Nairo Quintana (Arkéa-Samsic) and Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) with around 86km to go to the finish. Bardet was clearly affected by the crash, stumbling to his feet and looking dazed. He was able to remount his bike and went on to finish the stage, though lost 2-30 to race leader Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) on the summit finish.

Bardet said he felt ‘groggy’ for the remainder of the stage and later that day was deemed to had suffered from concussion and would not continue the race on Saturday’s stage 14.

The 29-year-old took to Instagram on Saturday afternoon to update on his condition, saying that he had been to hospital for an MRI scan earlier that day after suffering from headache and nausea since the end of Friday’s stage. That scan revealed what he described as a “small brain haemorrhage”, though didn’t provide any further details. Bardet said he will now take an indefinite period off the bike while he recovers.

“I was far from imagining yesterday afternoon that under Vincent Lavenu’s heartwarming words my Tour de France was going to end abruptly.

“Since then, headaches and nausea have not left me. The MRI performed this morning confirmed a small brain haemorrhage following the concussion. With rest for an indefinite period of time, I should quickly recover.”

Bardet initially said he entered the Tour looking for stage wins, but looked to be in strong form as he fought for time amongst the GC contenders. His abandonment brings to an end his final Tour with Ag2r La Mondiale, who he’s ridden with since he turned professional in 2012, as he moves to Team Sunweb for 2021.

Ag2r have already taken a stage victory at this year’s Tour through Nans Peters on stage eight in the Pyrenees. They have los two riders in two days now however, with Pierre Latour quitting the race midway through stage 14.