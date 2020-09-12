New Canyon Aeroad: Warren Barguil and Alejandro Valverde riding latest aero bike at Tour de France

Is the new Canyon Aeroad finally almost ready for its grand reveal? After months of rumour and speculation, including a huge teaser thanks to Mathieu van der Poel and Zwift, it looks like the long-awaited revamp could well be imminent.

This latest confirmation comes courtesy of Arkéa-Samsic’s Warren Barguil, who was first spotted racing a machine that looks quite different from the existing Aeroad at the recent Critérium du Dauphiné. Since then, the Frenchman has continued to use the new Aeroad at the Tour de France in combination with his Ultimate in the mountain stages. Likewise Alejandro Valverde has been using the new Aeroad in Movistar colours, and seems to have stuck with it through the mountain stages so far as well.

The existing Aeroad platform was first introduced in 2014 so, compared to almost all of its rivals, the venerable aerodynamic race bike is starting to look its age.

So what looks to be different with this new version? For starters it looks like Canyon is making the Aeroad completely integrated. A close look at the front end reveals zero visible cables, even with a Shimano Di2 groupset. This also implies a new integrated bar and stem will be released to run in conjunction with the frame. The integrated, one-piece bar and stem look to take over from Canyon’s current H36 aero cockpit as the top-tier set-up. Compared to the existing unit, the new version also routes the hydraulic brake hoses through the bar and stem.

Sticking with the front end, based on these photo and the earlier Zwift adverts, it looks like the new Aeroad has a newly-

designed fork and increased tyre clearances, bringing it up to date for modern tyre trends.

The rear end has been completely refined and features larger-diameter tubes, and we expect more aero seatstays that also look like they have a cut-away around the disc brake caliper. The chainstays also appear to have been supersized to hopefully increase stiffness and efficiency. Both seatstays and chainstays show a drastic increase in proportions and, we assume, a distinct aero advantage. The exaggerated seat tube/rear wheel wraparound looks to have been slimmed down a little.

The aero seatpost looks like it’s been beefed up by comparison with the skinny-looking post on the existing Aeroad. The proprietary aero seatpost is much deeper, presumably to aid aero performance. Whether compliance has been added to the carbon layup to counteract the possibly added stiffness, will need to be confirmed.

We’ll also hazard a guess and say the new version will also have better tyre clearances.

With this new bike looking more than ready for launch, the only question to ask now is: when will the public get its hands on the new Aeroad?