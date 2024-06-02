Mads Pedersen sprints to victory on stage 1 of the Critérium du Dauphiné

The Lidl-Trek rider outsprinted Sam Bennett to win the opening stage and take the first maillot jaune of the race

Mads Pedersen celebrates his win on stage one of the Criterium du Dauphine
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Joseph Lycett
By
published

This year’s edition of the Critérium du Dauphiné got underway with a 172.5km-long flat stage around Saint-Pourçain-sur-Sioule, with Mads Pedersen emerging victorious in the final sprint. The Danish rider was given a textbook leadout by his Lidl-Trek teammates, who delivered him perfectly into the final bend with around 200m to go and nobody was able to come around him once he opened his sprint.

Sam Bennett (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) was the closest to Pedersen, as the Irishman finished in second place, but was unable to come out of the slipstream to launch his sprint, as he was forced to sit back down in the saddle before the finish line.

Joseph Lycett
Joseph Lycett

Joseph Lycett is a freelance journalist for Cycling Weekly, who contributes to our WorldTour racing coverage with race reports and news stories. Joe is also a keen cyclist, regularly racing in his local crits and time trials.

