Primož Roglič seals the overall victory at the Critérium du Dauphiné after late scare on the Plateau des Glières

After a hard-fought day in the mountains, Carlos Rodríguez emerged victorious on the final stage of the Critérium du Dauphiné atop the Plateau des Glières. The Ineos Grenadiers rider attacked on the final climb after a hard turn on the front from his teammate Laurens De Plus and went away with Matteo Jorgenson (Visma-Lease a Bike) and Derek Gee (Israel-Premier Tech) in the finale, distancing the overall race leader Primož Roglič (Bora-Hansgrohe).

With all of them in search of time in the general classification, they worked well together to extend their gap over the maillot jaune. Gee survived for as long as he could, but was unable to hold the wheel of the other two riders, meaning that it would come down to a two-man sprint in the final few hundred metres.

Jorgenson, who sat in second place in the general classification at the start of the day, went to the front in the final kilometre to try to gain as much time as possible on Roglič. Rodríguez then seized his opportunity to come around the American rider to take the victory, as Jorgenson had nothing left to contest the stage win.

Behind, Roglič had just done enough to hang on for the overall victory, with the gap between him and Jorgenson coming down to just eight seconds once bonus seconds for the stage were taken into account.

