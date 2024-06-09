Primož Roglič seals the overall victory at the Critérium du Dauphiné after late scare on the Plateau des Glières
Carlos Rodríguez wins the final stage of the race with an attack on the final climb
After a hard-fought day in the mountains, Carlos Rodríguez emerged victorious on the final stage of the Critérium du Dauphiné atop the Plateau des Glières. The Ineos Grenadiers rider attacked on the final climb after a hard turn on the front from his teammate Laurens De Plus and went away with Matteo Jorgenson (Visma-Lease a Bike) and Derek Gee (Israel-Premier Tech) in the finale, distancing the overall race leader Primož Roglič (Bora-Hansgrohe).
With all of them in search of time in the general classification, they worked well together to extend their gap over the maillot jaune. Gee survived for as long as he could, but was unable to hold the wheel of the other two riders, meaning that it would come down to a two-man sprint in the final few hundred metres.
Jorgenson, who sat in second place in the general classification at the start of the day, went to the front in the final kilometre to try to gain as much time as possible on Roglič. Rodríguez then seized his opportunity to come around the American rider to take the victory, as Jorgenson had nothing left to contest the stage win.
Behind, Roglič had just done enough to hang on for the overall victory, with the gap between him and Jorgenson coming down to just eight seconds once bonus seconds for the stage were taken into account.
More to follow...
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Joseph Lycett is a freelance journalist for Cycling Weekly, who contributes to our WorldTour racing coverage with race reports and news stories. Joe is also a keen cyclist, regularly racing in his local crits and time trials.
-
-
It’s been fun watching others deal with Pogačar's un-ignorable excellence
If Tadej Pogačar’s Giro d’Italia dominance has taught us anything, says the Doc, it’s how to lose with style and grace – or not...
By Michael Hutchinson Published
-
Remco Evenepoel struggles for form in the mountains as Primož Roglič affirms Tour de France favourite status
'The shape is just not there' says Soudal - Quick-Step leader, while Roglič on track for Tour success after two stage wins at Critérium du Dauphiné
By Dan Challis Published
-
Remco Evenepoel struggles for form in the mountains as Primož Roglič affirms Tour de France favourite status
'The shape is just not there' says Soudal - Quick-Step leader, while Roglič on track for Tour success after two stage wins at Critérium du Dauphiné
By Dan Challis Published
-
Primož Roglič victorious in brutal Critérium du Dauphiné queen stage
Bora-Hansgrohe leader sprints to win atop Samoëns 1600 ahead of Matteo Jorgensen and Giulio Ciccone
By Dan Challis Published
-
Primož Roglič blitzes his rivals to win stage six of Critérium du Dauphiné and take over the race lead
Slovenian outsprinted Giulio Ciccone in the final kilometre of the summit finish at Le Collet d'Allevard to take over the yellow jersey from Remco Evenepoel
By Tom Thewlis Last updated
-
'A good sign towards the Tour de France': Remco Evenepoel takes time trial victory at Critérium du Dauphiné
World champion takes first victory since he was involved in Itzulia horror crash
By Adam Becket Published
-
'It was a nice first day, but definitely took a bit out of the legs' - Mark Donavan on his day out in the breakaway at the Critérium du Dauphiné
The British rider leads the mountains classification after the opening stage of the race
By Joseph Lycett Published
-
Mads Pedersen sprints to victory on stage 1 of the Critérium du Dauphiné
The Lidl-Trek rider outsprinted Sam Bennett to win the opening stage and take the first maillot jaune of the race
By Joseph Lycett Published
-
Chords to cols: How Jonas Vingegaard went from guitars to Grand Tours
If he'd followed a music teacher's advice the 2022 Tour de France winner might have ended up starring on a different type of stage
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
Roll on the Tour de France: Jonas Vingegaard ready after dominant Critérium du Dauphiné win
Tadej Pogačar is seemingly the only man in the world in between the Dane and a second Tour title
By Adam Becket Published