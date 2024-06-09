Primož Roglič seals the overall victory at the Critérium du Dauphiné after late scare on the Plateau des Glières

Carlos Rodríguez wins the final stage of the race with an attack on the final climb

Primož Roglič
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Joseph Lycett
By
published

After a hard-fought day in the mountains, Carlos Rodríguez emerged victorious on the final stage of the Critérium du Dauphiné atop the Plateau des Glières. The Ineos Grenadiers rider attacked on the final climb after a hard turn on the front from his teammate Laurens De Plus and went away with Matteo Jorgenson (Visma-Lease a Bike) and Derek Gee (Israel-Premier Tech) in the finale, distancing the overall race leader Primož Roglič (Bora-Hansgrohe).

With all of them in search of time in the general classification, they worked well together to extend their gap over the maillot jaune. Gee survived for as long as he could, but was unable to hold the wheel of the other two riders, meaning that it would come down to a two-man sprint in the final few hundred metres.

Joseph Lycett

Joseph Lycett is a freelance journalist for Cycling Weekly, who contributes to our WorldTour racing coverage with race reports and news stories. Joe is also a keen cyclist, regularly racing in his local crits and time trials.

