“It was a nice first day, but definitely took a bit out of the legs” - Mark Donavan on his day out in the breakaway at the Critérium du Dauphiné

The British rider leads the mountains classification after the opening stage of the race

Mark Donovan on the podium of stage 1 of the Criterium du Dauphine
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Joseph Lycett
By
published

It was a long day in the saddle for Mark Donavan on stage 1 of the Critérium du Dauphiné, as the Q36.5 Pro Cycling rider went up the road 5km into the stage and was alone for around 30km before being joined by Arkéa-B&B Hotels rider Mathis Le Berre, to make it a two-man breakaway at the head of the race, which would not be caught until 16km to go.

When asked in his post-race interview whether he would have liked more companions with him in the breakaway, Donovan said “I was hoping a couple more guys would have come. Those same thoughts ran through my head a few times when I was there on my own. Luckily, at least one guy caught up and I had a bit of company for about four hours. It was a nice first day, but definitely took a bit out of the legs”.

