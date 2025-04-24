Jonas Vingegaard confirms race schedule ahead of Tour de France

Danish climber will only ride the Critérium du Dauphiné in June, but will take part in two altitude camps

Jonas Vingegaard
Vingegaard at the Critérium du Dauphiné in 2023
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Thewlis's avatar
By
published

Jonas Vingegaard will only ride the Critérium du Dauphiné before the Tour de France in July, Visma-Lease a Bike announced on Thursday morning.

So far this year, the Danish two-time winner of the French Grand Tour has ridden just the Volta ao Algarve, which he won overall, and five stages of Paris-Nice. A crash on stage five of the 'Race to the Sun' meant he was unable to start the following day.

