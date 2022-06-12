Jonas Vingegaard wins stage eight of the Critérium du Dauphiné as Roglič triumphs on GC

Jonas Vingegaard won stage eight of the Critérium du Dauphiné after a powerful attack on the day's final climb.

Only his team leader Roglič could hold the Dane's wheel and they crossed the line hand in hand.

It was a great day for Jumbo Visma who secured the overall victory through Roglič.

Ben O'Connor rode valiantly to secure third place on GC, but was no match for the Jumbo Visma machine.

With this victory, Jumbo Visma have made a powerful statement ahead of the Tour de France throwing down the gauntlet for Pogačar and UAE Team Emirates.



HOW IT HAPPENED

The final stage of the Dauphiné packed four mountains into the 138km route, including a summit finish on the Plateau de Solaison (11.3km at 9.2%).

Jumbo Visma started the day in first and second with Primož Roglič leading Jonas Vingegaard by 44 seconds.

The day began on the lower slopes of the Col de Plainpalais where a break of 13 riders formed, none threatening on GC. Among the riders hunting for a stage win were Pierre Rolland (B&B Hotels-KTM), Jan Hirt (Intermarché–Wanty–Gobert Matériaux), Kenny Elissonde (Trek-Segafredo) and Alexis Vuillermoz (TotalEnergies).

But Jumbo Visma dragged the peloton towards the mighty Col de la Colombière never allowing the break to get too far ahead.

With the gap hovering around the two minute mark, the break began to disintegrate and Kenny Elissonde, Eddie Dunbar (Ineos Grenadiers), Laurens de Plus (Ineos Grenadiers) Michael Storer (Groupama-FDJ) and George Bennet (UAE Team Emirates) emerged at the front of the race.

The quintet took a lead of 1 minute 35 seconds over the summit of Colombiére, but it didn't look like it would be enough as Jumbo Visma powered down the descent in pursuit.

Wout van Aert took up the chase for Jumbo Visma who were clearly intent on winning the stage.

At the bottom of the Solaison the gap had fallen to a minute. In the break, Laurens de Plus and George Bennet cracked before Jan Hirt attacked and went clear. But Hirt's effort proved in vain as Steven Kruijswijk caught the break 6.8km from the finish.

As Krujswijk pulled over, Jonas Vingegaard launched a blistering attack dropping everyone but his team leader Roglič.

The Jumbo pair opened up a 16 second gap over third-placed Ben O'Connor (AG2R Citroën Team) and rode to the finish together where, riding hand in hand, Vingegaard took the stage.

RESULTS

CRITÉRIUM DU DAUPHINÉ, STAGE EIGHT: SAINT-ALBAN-LEYSSE TO PLATEAU DE SALAISON (138.8KM)

1. Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo Visma, in 3-49-20

2. Primož Roglič (Slo) Jumbo Visma, same time

3. Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team, +15secs

4. Esteban Chaves (Col) EF Education Easy-Post, +53secs

5. Ruben Guerrerio (Por) EF Education Easy-Post, same time

6. Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious, +55secs

7. Louis Meintjes (Rsa) Intermarché–Wanty–Gobert Matériaux, same time

8. Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious, same time

9. Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo Visma, +1.20

10. Tobias Johannessen (Nor) Uno X Pro Cycling Team, +1.40



GENERAL CLASSIFICATION AFTER STAGE EIGHT

1. Primož Roglič (Slo) Jumbo Visma, in 29-11-22

2. Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo Visma, +40secs

3. Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team, +1.41

4. Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious, +2.33

5. Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious, +3.13

6. Louis Meintjes (Rsa) Intermarché–Wanty–Gobert Matériaux, +3.17

7. Esteban Chaves (Col) EF Education Easy-Post, +3.18

8. Tao Geoghegan Hart (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers, +3.44

9. Ruben Guerrerio (Por) EF Education Easy-Post, +3.48

10. Tobias Johannessen (Nor) Uno X Pro Cycling Team, +3.51