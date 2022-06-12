Jonas Vingegaard wins stage eight of the Critérium du Dauphiné as Roglič triumphs on GC
It was a dominant display from the Jumbo Visma pair who crossed the line hand in hand and secured a 1-2 on GC
Jonas Vingegaard won stage eight of the Critérium du Dauphiné after a powerful attack on the day's final climb.
Only his team leader Roglič could hold the Dane's wheel and they crossed the line hand in hand.
It was a great day for Jumbo Visma who secured the overall victory through Roglič.
Ben O'Connor rode valiantly to secure third place on GC, but was no match for the Jumbo Visma machine.
With this victory, Jumbo Visma have made a powerful statement ahead of the Tour de France throwing down the gauntlet for Pogačar and UAE Team Emirates.
HOW IT HAPPENED
The final stage of the Dauphiné packed four mountains into the 138km route, including a summit finish on the Plateau de Solaison (11.3km at 9.2%).
Jumbo Visma started the day in first and second with Primož Roglič leading Jonas Vingegaard by 44 seconds.
The day began on the lower slopes of the Col de Plainpalais where a break of 13 riders formed, none threatening on GC. Among the riders hunting for a stage win were Pierre Rolland (B&B Hotels-KTM), Jan Hirt (Intermarché–Wanty–Gobert Matériaux), Kenny Elissonde (Trek-Segafredo) and Alexis Vuillermoz (TotalEnergies).
But Jumbo Visma dragged the peloton towards the mighty Col de la Colombière never allowing the break to get too far ahead.
With the gap hovering around the two minute mark, the break began to disintegrate and Kenny Elissonde, Eddie Dunbar (Ineos Grenadiers), Laurens de Plus (Ineos Grenadiers) Michael Storer (Groupama-FDJ) and George Bennet (UAE Team Emirates) emerged at the front of the race.
The quintet took a lead of 1 minute 35 seconds over the summit of Colombiére, but it didn't look like it would be enough as Jumbo Visma powered down the descent in pursuit.
Wout van Aert took up the chase for Jumbo Visma who were clearly intent on winning the stage.
At the bottom of the Solaison the gap had fallen to a minute. In the break, Laurens de Plus and George Bennet cracked before Jan Hirt attacked and went clear. But Hirt's effort proved in vain as Steven Kruijswijk caught the break 6.8km from the finish.
As Krujswijk pulled over, Jonas Vingegaard launched a blistering attack dropping everyone but his team leader Roglič.
The Jumbo pair opened up a 16 second gap over third-placed Ben O'Connor (AG2R Citroën Team) and rode to the finish together where, riding hand in hand, Vingegaard took the stage.
RESULTS
CRITÉRIUM DU DAUPHINÉ, STAGE EIGHT: SAINT-ALBAN-LEYSSE TO PLATEAU DE SALAISON (138.8KM)
1. Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo Visma, in 3-49-20
2. Primož Roglič (Slo) Jumbo Visma, same time
3. Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team, +15secs
4. Esteban Chaves (Col) EF Education Easy-Post, +53secs
5. Ruben Guerrerio (Por) EF Education Easy-Post, same time
6. Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious, +55secs
7. Louis Meintjes (Rsa) Intermarché–Wanty–Gobert Matériaux, same time
8. Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious, same time
9. Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo Visma, +1.20
10. Tobias Johannessen (Nor) Uno X Pro Cycling Team, +1.40
GENERAL CLASSIFICATION AFTER STAGE EIGHT
1. Primož Roglič (Slo) Jumbo Visma, in 29-11-22
2. Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo Visma, +40secs
3. Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën Team, +1.41
4. Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious, +2.33
5. Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious, +3.13
6. Louis Meintjes (Rsa) Intermarché–Wanty–Gobert Matériaux, +3.17
7. Esteban Chaves (Col) EF Education Easy-Post, +3.18
8. Tao Geoghegan Hart (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers, +3.44
9. Ruben Guerrerio (Por) EF Education Easy-Post, +3.48
10. Tobias Johannessen (Nor) Uno X Pro Cycling Team, +3.51
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
-
-
Wales' Stephen Williams 'over the moon' to take his first WorldTour victory at stage one of the Tour de Suisse
The 26-year-old from Aberystwyth took his first WorldTour win, and now leads the GC
By Michelle Arthurs-Brennan • Published
-
Nine naked bike rides across London draw attention to drivers 'clogging up our streets'
The Great British weather performed for the campaigners
By Michelle Arthurs-Brennan • Published
-
Carlos Verona holds off Primož Roglič to win stage seven of the Critérium du Dauphiné
Verona proved to be the strongest rider in the breakaway as he time-trialled up the final climb to victory
By Adam Hart • Published
-
A 'dangerous mistake' — Juan Sebastián Molano disqualified from Critérium du Dauphiné for hitting Hugo Page
Colombian sprinted thrown out of race after striking Frenchman on camera late on Friday's stage
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Valentin Ferron triumphs from breakaway on stage six of the Critérium du Dauphiné
TotalEnergies take their second win of the race as day's escape lasts until the end of the day
By Adam Becket • Published
-
'If even your GC guys who weigh 60 kilos are pulling, you have to finish it off' - No more disappointment for Wout van Aert at Dauphiné
Jumbo-Visma rider took his second stage win in five days in France on Thursday, and stays in race lead
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Wout van Aert sprints to stage five victory at the Critérium du Dauphiné as break caught in final 100 metres
Belgian wins his second stage of race to maintain general classification lead
By Adam Becket • Published
-
'I got beaten by the world champion' — Wout van Aert realistic after second consecutive second place
Jumbo-Visma rider loses by just 2 seconds to Filippo Ganna at the Critérium du Dauphiné
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Filippo Ganna storms to time trial victory on stage four of the Critérium du Dauphiné
Wout van Aert second on stage yet again, Belgian remains in yellow jersey with increased lead
By Adam Becket • Published
-
'Today I am the loser' — Wout van Aert rues celebrating early at Critérium du Dauphiné
Belgian took his arms off his bars and was pipped to the line by David Gaudu on stage three of the race
By Adam Becket • Published