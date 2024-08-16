British pro Leo Hayter puts cycling career on 'pause' to deal with mental health struggles

Ineos Grenadiers rider writes of anxiety shocks and depression in blog post, says he will not be riding for the team next season

Leo Hayter
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket
By
published
in News

Leo Hayter has put his cycling career "on pause" in order to deal with his mental health struggles, he revealed on Friday afternoon.

The Ineos Grenadiers rider, a former winner of the Baby Giro and Liège-Bastogne-Liège Under-23, wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, that it was "unlikely" he would return to professional cycling this year, and that it was "not realistic" to continue with Ineos.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Adam Becket
Adam Becket
News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling on tarmac, he's happy. Before joining Cycling Weekly he spent two years writing for Procycling, where he interviewed riders and wrote about racing. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds. Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to cycling.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸