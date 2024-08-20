More pro cyclists are speaking about their mental health, and that’s a good thing

Ineos’ Leo Hayter opening up about his struggles last week was just the latest example of a new positive wave

Leo Hayter at the Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket
By
published
Adam Becket
Adam Becket

News editor at Cycling Weekly, Adam brings his weekly opinion on the goings on at the upper echelons of our sport. This piece is part of The Leadout, a newsletter series from Cycling Weekly and Cyclingnews. To get this in your inbox, subscribe here. As ever, email adam.becket@futurenet.com - should you wish to add anything, or suggest a topic.

I struggle with my mental health. The first time you admit that publicly, it can feel quite powerful. I’m far from alone in battling depression and anxiety. I’m not exceptional, I am not brave for doing this, but it is a live part of my everyday existence, one which has become a lot more normalised - thankfully - in recent years. Struggling is no longer something to be ashamed of, neither is asking for help. Whether that help is available is another question, and there are no simple solutions, but acknowledging the struggles is step one of the process. For me, that process began over six years ago, but for others, perhaps that journey is only just starting. 

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Adam Becket
Adam Becket
News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling on tarmac, he's happy. Before joining Cycling Weekly he spent two years writing for Procycling, where he interviewed riders and wrote about racing. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds. Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to cycling.

Latest
You might also like