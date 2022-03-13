Phil Bauhaus wins chaotic sprint at Tirreno-Adriatico as Tadej Pogačar secures overall victory

Phil Bauhaus (Bahrain-Victorious) narrowly won the final stage of Tirreno-Adriatico amidst a chaotic final sprint.

The German arrived late to pip Giacomo Nizzolo (Israel-Premier Tech) on the line, with Team BikeExchange-Jayco’s Kaden Groves finishing third in San Benedetto del Tronto.

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) finished safely within the bunch to secure overall victory at the Tirreno-Adriatico for consecutive years.

After winning Strade Bianche with an incredible solo attack last weekend, the Slovenian powerhouse claimed his second WorldTour stage race in as many months by a margin of nearly two minutes to Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma).

More to follow.