Phil Bauhaus wins chaotic sprint at Tirreno-Adriatico as Tadej Pogačar secures overall victory
The Bahrain-Victorious sprinter pipped Israel-Premier Tech's Giacomo Nizzolo on the line for his first victory of the season.
Phil Bauhaus (Bahrain-Victorious) narrowly won the final stage of Tirreno-Adriatico amidst a chaotic final sprint.
The German arrived late to pip Giacomo Nizzolo (Israel-Premier Tech) on the line, with Team BikeExchange-Jayco’s Kaden Groves finishing third in San Benedetto del Tronto.
Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) finished safely within the bunch to secure overall victory at the Tirreno-Adriatico for consecutive years.
After winning Strade Bianche with an incredible solo attack last weekend, the Slovenian powerhouse claimed his second WorldTour stage race in as many months by a margin of nearly two minutes to Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma).
More to follow.
