Phil Bauhaus wins chaotic sprint at Tirreno-Adriatico as Tadej Pogačar secures overall victory

The Bahrain-Victorious sprinter pipped Israel-Premier Tech's Giacomo Nizzolo on the line for his first victory of the season.

Phil Bauhaus wins the final stage at Tirreno-Adriatico 2022.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
By
published

Phil Bauhaus (Bahrain-Victorious) narrowly won the final stage of Tirreno-Adriatico amidst a chaotic final sprint.

The German arrived late to pip Giacomo Nizzolo (Israel-Premier Tech) on the line, with Team BikeExchange-Jayco’s Kaden Groves finishing third in San Benedetto del Tronto. 

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) finished safely within the bunch to secure overall victory at the Tirreno-Adriatico for consecutive years. 

After winning Strade Bianche with an incredible solo attack last weekend, the Slovenian powerhouse claimed his second WorldTour stage race in as many months by a margin of nearly two minutes to Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma).

More to follow.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Pete Trifunovic
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Useful links

Racing

Buyer's Guides

Reviews

Cycling Weekly is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.