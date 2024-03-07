Jonathan Milan wins from gruelling bunch sprint on stage four of Tirreno-Adriatico

Lidl-Trek sprinter Jonathan Milan dashed to victory in a tough uphill finale on stage four of Tirreno-Adriatico.

Stomping through a big gear, and still seated in the saddle, the Italian beat Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) on the bike throw, with Corbin Strong (Israel-Premier Tech) finishing third. The sprinters spoiled the parade of Jonas Abrahamsen (Uno-X), who almost lasted to the line as the only remnant of the day's early breakaway.

Milan now leads the Italian stage race, taking the blue jersey from Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates), thanks to bonus seconds gained.

"That was close," the 23-year-old smiled afterwards. "What a day. I think I just have to say thanks to my teammates. I think they did such an amazing job.

"I had a not quite easy day. I had a puncture on the climb and it was tough to get back to the peloton. The guys supported me really in the best way they could do it. They pushed until the final. They were incredible."

Having finished third in the opening time trial, Milan went on to place second on stage three, the top step seeming to allude him. His victory in Giulianova marked his second of the season, after he opened his tally at the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana last month.

"We came here with a goal to bring some good results, with me, with the team," he explained. "This morning I wanted this victory so much. We did it all together. It’s not just my victory, it’s a team victory."

After Wednesday’s 225km slog, stage four brought back-to-back days over 200km, and was set up as another opportunity for the sprinters.

Early on, a six-rider breakaway formed, gaining over four minutes at one point, and threatening to foil the fastmen's chances. The route from Arrone to Giulianova was an undulating one, and with 13km to go, Tim Merlier (Soudal Quick-Step) lost contact with the bunch on a short rise in the road.

Thanks to a steep drag into the finale, the last of the escapees survived longer than expected. Abrahamsen dug deep under the flamme rouge, and rounded a bend at 500m to go solo, with the peloton bearing down on him.

Tom Pidcock took up the charge, but the move would not be fruitful for his Ineos Grenadiers team. From behind, Milan muscled his way between Philipsen and Strong, holding them both off, and punching the air in victory across the line.

Results

Tirreno Adriatico 2024, stage four: Arrone > Giulianova (207km)

1. Jonathan Milan (Ita) Lidl-Trek, in 4-56-44

2. Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck

3. Corbin Strong (NZl) Israel-Premier Tech

4. Biniam Girmay (Eri) Intermarché-Wanty

5. Axel Zingle (Fra) Cofidis)

6. Marius Mayrhofer (Ger), Tudor Pro Cycling

7. Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor), Uno-X

8. Iván García Cortina (Esp), Movistar

9. Julian Alaphilippe (Fra), Soudal Quick-Step

10. Antonio Tiberi (Ita), Bahrain-Victorious, all at same time

General classification after stage four

1. Jonathan Milan (Ita) Lidl-Trek, in 15-06-02

2. Juan Ayuso (Esp) UAE Team Emirates, +4s

3. Kévin Vaquelin (Fra) Arkéa-B&B Hotels, +18s

4. Antonio Tiberi (Ita) Bahrain-Victorious, +21s

5. Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Visma-Lease a Bike, +26s

6. Roman Grégoire (Fra) Groupama-FDJ, s.t.

7. Jai Hindley (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe, +28s

8. Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-EasyPost, +30s

9. Max Poole (GBr) dsm-firmenich PostNL

10. Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe, both at s.t.