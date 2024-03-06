Phil Bauhaus triumphs in tricky finale on stage three of Tirreno-Adriatico

Technical uphill finish catches out Jasper Philipsen as Bahrain Victorious time it perfectly

Phil Bauhaus
(Image credit: Getty Images)
By James Shrubsall
published

German fastman Phil Bauhaus timed it perfectly at the end of what was a tough day on stage three of Tirreno-Adriatico, with tricky bends in the uphill finale catching out a number of riders including Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck).

The Bahrain-Victorious rider beat Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek) and Kévin Vaquelin (Arkéa-B&B Hotels) in Gualdo Tadino.

More to follow...

