Phil Bauhaus triumphs in tricky finale on stage three of Tirreno-Adriatico
Technical uphill finish catches out Jasper Philipsen as Bahrain Victorious time it perfectly
(Image credit: Getty Images)
German fastman Phil Bauhaus timed it perfectly at the end of what was a tough day on stage three of Tirreno-Adriatico, with tricky bends in the uphill finale catching out a number of riders including Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck).
The Bahrain-Victorious rider beat Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek) and Kévin Vaquelin (Arkéa-B&B Hotels) in Gualdo Tadino.
More to follow...
