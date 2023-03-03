Primož Roglič to return to racing at Tirreno-Adriatico 'without pressure'

Three-time Vuelta a España winner Primož Roglič will begin his season at Tirreno-Adriatico next week in preparation for his GC bid at the Giro d’Italia.

The Slovenian was not originally down to compete in the week-long Italian stage race, and was only intending on riding the Volta a Catalunya before the Giro as he recovers from a major shoulder operation.

Announcing Roglič's Tirreno-Adriatico participation on Twitter, Jumbo-Visma sports director Merijn Zeeman said: “He worked hard and is ready for it. Racing is the next step in the buildup towards his goals. He will start without pressure or results in mind.”

The 33-year-old will be joined by six of his Jumbo-Visma team-mates at the race: Wout van Aert, Wilco Kelderman, Koen Bouwman, Attila Valter, and Opening Weekend winners Tiesj Benoot and Dylan van Baarle.

Last October, Roglič underwent a bone graft procedure on his left shoulder, which had been dislocated a number of times in crashes. The surgery was successful and he spent the ensuing two months with his arm in a sling.

Roglič has not raced since abandoning the Vuelta a España last September, but travelled to Tenerife, Spain earlier this year to train.

Now, he says he has “no problems” with his shoulder. Speaking to Slovenian national broadcaster RTV (opens in new tab) last month, the Jumbo-Visma rider said: “It’s working as it should, everything is good, and I’m healthy. I’m well on my way back to training with everyone else.”

After the Volta a Catalunya, Roglič is planning to take part in another long training camp, where he will work on his time trialling ahead of the Giro d’Italia. The race will feature three stages against the clock, adding up to more than 70 kilometres.

“After my operation, it was a little more difficult for me to sit on the TT bike because I have an extreme position,” he said. “Now I can do it normally. Ahead of the Giro, I will devote as much time as possible to [training on it].”

Tirreno-Adriatico begins on Monday 6 March with a short individual time trial in Lido di Camaoire. In the absence of reigning champion Tadej Pogačar, who has opted for Paris-Nice, the favourites to win the race's golden trident include former Tour de France champion Geraint Thomas, Vuelta a España runner-up Enric Mas and Bahrain Victorious's Mikel Landa.