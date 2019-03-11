Time trials sandwich a collection of hilly stages intermingled with flat days for the sprinters

The Tirreno-Adriatico 2019 route covers just over 1,000 kilometres this year and is bookended with time trials – one team time trial, and one individual event.

The five stages between feature two flat out sprint days, with three more rolling parcours which will likely form the GC.

Stage one’s team time trial uses the traditional flat and fast 21.5 kilometre coastal route in Lido di Camaiore, before a rolling 195km stage from Camaiore to Pomerance which features slopes towards the end which could prove pivotal.

Stage three, from Pomarance to Foligno, is a 226km flat stage – like to end in a sprint finish, before 221km of hills the following day from Foligno to Fossombrone. The final 5km is downhill – but it’s preceded with a double ascent of the Muro dei Cappuccini.

The fifth stage from Colli al Metauro to Recanati finishes with laps around the town – including four ascents of a 3.6km ascent, which ramps up to 19 per cent over its course. The penultimate stage is another one for the sprinters, with 195km from Matelica to Jesi, before the 10km time trial in San Benedetto del Tronto offers a final chance at a GC reshuffle.

Tirreno-Adriatico 2019 stages

Stage one, Wednesday March 13 Lido di Camaiore 21.5km TTT Stage two, Thursday March 14 Camaiore – Pomarance 195km hills Stage three, Friday March 15 Pomarance – Foligno 226km flat Stage four, Saturday March 16 Foligno – Fossombrone 221km hills Stage five, Sunday March 17 Colli al Metauro – Recanati 180km hills Stage six, Monday March 18 Matelica – Jesi 195km flat Stage seven, Tuesday March 19 San Benedetto del Tronto 10km ITT

Stage one, Wednesday March 13 – Lido Di Camaiore TTT – 21.5km

A flat team time trial within Lido Di Camaiore opens the race, in an out-and-back route with a series of tight turns before the return from Forte dei Marmi at the half way point.

Stage two, Thursday March 14 – Camaiore – Pomarance – 195km

A rolling stage, with a climb towards the end, we may see the GC begin to take its shape here.

Stage three, Friday March 15 – Pomarance – Foligno – 226km

A long and flat stage, this is one for the sprinters to enjoy.

Stage four, Saturday March 16 – Foligno – Fossombrone – 221km

The finish is at the bottom of a 5km descent, but there’s some short sharp ramps on the way – with a double ascent of the Muro dei Cappuccini to split the bunch.

Stage five, Sunday March 17 – Colli al Metauro – Recanati – 180km

The fifth stage finishes with laps around the town of Recanati – each lap includes a 3.6km grind, with ramps as steep as 19 per cent.

Stage six, Monday March 18 – Matelica – Jesi – 195km

Some rolling hills on the way, before a flat finish designed to favour the sprinters as the race barrels into Jesi after 195km.

Stage seven, Tuesday March 19 – San Benedetto del Tronto – 10km

A flat time trial of only 10km will finish the race, giving room for changes on GC if the standings are close.