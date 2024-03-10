Jonas Vingegaard wins Tirreno-Adriatico as Jonathan Milan dashes to victory on final day

Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) continued his perfect stage race record this season, sealing the overall victory at Tirreno-Adriatico on Sunday afternoon.

The two-time Tour de France winner, who successfully defended his O Gran Camiño title last month, finished comfortably within the peloton on stage seven in San Benedetto del Tronto to secure the blue leader's jersey.

Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek) won the flat final stage in a bunch sprint, doubling up on victories at the race.

With little climbing on the menu, Vingegaard's race win seemed a foregone conclusion before the rollout. The Dane entered the final day following back-to-back victories on stages five and six, which gave him an advantage of one minute and 24 seconds that proved unassailable.

The final podium, and indeed the entire top 10, remained unchanged from stage six, with Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates) and Jai Hindley (Bora-Hansgrohe) in second and third respectively.

Sunday’s stage at Tirreno-Adriatico was raced at an average speed of 47.179km/h, a new record in the event’s 59-year history.

A six-rider breakaway characterised the lion's share of the stage, containing notably Ben Healy (EF Education-EasyPost) and birthday boy Luke Rowe (Ineos Grenadiers). The group’s foray lasted until inside 15km to go, when, on the finishing circuit in San Benedetto del Tronto, they were caught by the sprint teams.

Uno-X, riding for Alexander Kristoff, led through two dicey turns in the final 3km, before sending Søren Wærenskjold on a flier down the finishing straight.

Milan instinctively took up the chase, before waiting for his teammate Simone Consonni, who towed him back into contention to sprint for victory. “Simone did a fantastic lead-out for me,” Milan said afterwards. “Like the last one, it’s super special. It was a hard and tough day, with a super hard pace.

"In the beginning, we knew it would be really hard. We wanted to do a nice pace, just to not leave a big gap for the break. In the front, there were super strong riders, so we had to push a lot in the beginning. In the end, with such a high speed, [the bunch sprint] is coming."

Vingegaard's overall victory brought further joy to Visma-Lease a Bike, who won Paris-Nice earlier in the day through Matteo Jorgenson.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Results

Tirreno-Adriatico 2024, stage seven: San Benedetto del Tronto > San Benedetto del Tronto (154km)

1. Jonathan Milan (Ita) Lidl-Trek, in 3-15-51

2. Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Uno-X

3. Davide Cimolai (Ita) Movistar

4. Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck

5. Stanisław Aniołkowski (Pol) Cofidis

6. Amaury Capiot (Bel) Arkéa - B&B Hotels

7. Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale

8. Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Polti Kometa

9. Clément Venturini (Fra) Arkéa - B&B Hotels

10. Enrico Zanoncello (Ita) VF Group - Bardiani CSF - Faizanè, all at same time

Final general classification

1. Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Visma-Lease a Bike, in 26-22-23

2. Juan Ayuso (Esp) UAE Team Emirates, +1-24

3. Jai Hindley (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe, +1-52

4. Isaac Del Toro (Mex) UAE Team Emirates, +2-20

5. Ben O'Connor (Aus) Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale, +2-24

6. Thymen Arensman (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers, +2-25

7. Cian Uijtdebroeks (Bel) Visma-Lease a Bike, +3-10

8. Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe, +4-02

9. Tom Pidcock (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers, +4-05

10. Kévin Vauquelin (Fra) Arkéa - B&B Hôtels, +4-24