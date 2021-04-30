Like John Degenkolb (Trek-Segafredo) and Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe), the Norwegian is as comfortable in the Classics as he is sprinting it out on the flat terrain in stage races.

The 2016 and 2017 seasons saw Kristoff consistently score stage wins in smaller stage races, and place in the top 10 of the Classics, although there would be no repeat of a Flanders or Milan-San Remo victory.

Major results: Milan-San Remo 2014 | 2x stages Tour de France 2014 | Tour of Flanders 2015

Nationality: Norwegian

Date of birth: July 5, 1987

Height: 181cm

Weight: 78kg

Team: UAE Team Emirates

With the pure sprinter starting to become a rare breed, Alexander Kristoff is a fast man with more to his repertoire than just a ferocious sprint.

While he took an impressive bronze medal at the Olympic Games road race in 2012, Kristoff's real launch to prominence came in 2014, when he scored a first Monument win at the Milan-San Remo along with two stages at the Tour de France.

In the following years, things only seemed to be on the up. Second in San Remo in 2015 behind Degenkolb was swiftly followed with a second career Monument win at the Tour of Flanders in a season which saw him consistently podium in many of the races he entered.

Kristoff moved to UAE Team Emirates from Katusha-Alpecin for the 2018 season, taking early stage victories in the Abu Dhabi Tour and Tour of Oman, but with the only highlights of the Classics season being fourth in Milan-San Remo.