Jasper Philipsen completes hat-trick with victory on stage 16 of the Tour de France

Belgian continues winning streak as Mark Cavendish bows out with 17th in final Tour sprint

Jasper Philipsen at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Davidson
By
published
inNews

Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) claimed his third victory at this year's Tour de France, cruising ahead of Phil Bauhaus (Bahrain Victorious) and Alexander Kristoff (Uno-X) in Nîmes on stage 16. 

Despite a frustrating start to the race, winless in the first nine stages, the Belgian began the third week as he finished the second, with his arms in his air, celebrating at 70km/h. 

Tom Davidson
Tom Davidson
Senior News Writer

Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is the host of The TT Podcast, which covers both the men's and women's pelotons and has featured a number of prominent British riders. 

An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides. 

He's also fluent in French and Spanish and holds a master's degree in International Journalism. 

