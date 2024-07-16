Jasper Philipsen completes hat-trick with victory on stage 16 of the Tour de France
Belgian continues winning streak as Mark Cavendish bows out with 17th in final Tour sprint
Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) claimed his third victory at this year's Tour de France, cruising ahead of Phil Bauhaus (Bahrain Victorious) and Alexander Kristoff (Uno-X) in Nîmes on stage 16.
Despite a frustrating start to the race, winless in the first nine stages, the Belgian began the third week as he finished the second, with his arms in his air, celebrating at 70km/h.
The victory meant Philipsen is now back in the running for the green jersey. Its wearer, Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Wanty), was unable to contest the bunch sprint after crashing inside 2km to go. He crossed the line minutes later, wheeled softly by his teammates.
The day was a poignant one for Mark Cavendish (Astana-Qazaqstan), record-breaker on stage five, who contested his final sprint finish at the Tour. The Brit placed 17th on the day, in the same city he won his fourth stage on his race debut in 2008.
The top three on the general classification went unchanged on stage 16, with Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) still leading Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) by three minutes and 34 seconds.
More to follow.
Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is the host of The TT Podcast, which covers both the men's and women's pelotons and has featured a number of prominent British riders.
An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides.
He's also fluent in French and Spanish and holds a master's degree in International Journalism.
