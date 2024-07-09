100 bpm and 140 watts: How do we make Tour de France sprint days less boring?

Teams are increasingly critical of the succession of sprint stages that have few intermediate points on offer

Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Chris Marshall-Bell
By
published

So tranquil and relaxed was stage 10 of the Tour de France that Phil Bauhaus, one of the sprint contenders, had an average heart rate of just 110 beats per minute, while his average power was a meagre 140 watts – figures that most amateurs would recognise from a leisurely ride. Alexander Kristoff, another sprinter hoping to win in Saint-Amand-Montrond, had a similar story: “I have a low heart rate,” the Uno-X Mobility rider began, “but still, today I averaged 100. It was not too much."

The explanation behind the low power and heart rate numbers is that for the third time in the race’s 10 stages, no significant breakaway formed, and thus the peloton rode as a complete unit from the beginning to the end. With no-one to catch, there was no need to hurry. The debate around the team buses following the day was whether or not ASO, the race’s organisers, need to have a rethink about how they structure transitional and flat stages.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Chris Marshall-Bell
Chris Marshall-Bell

A freelance sports journalist and podcaster, you'll mostly find Chris's byline attached to news scoops, profile interviews and long reads across a variety of different publications. He has been writing regularly for Cycling Weekly since 2013. In 2024 he released a seven-part podcast documentary, Ghost in the Machine, about motor doping in cycling.

Previously a ski, hiking and cycling guide in the Canadian Rockies and Spanish Pyrenees, he almost certainly holds the record for the most number of interviews conducted from snowy mountains. He lives in Valencia, Spain.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸