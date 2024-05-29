UAE Emirates rider who suffered spinal fractures in Basque Country horror crash cleared to ride outside
Jay Vine can now remove his neck brace and ride outdoors in a "very carefully controlled" way
Nearly two months after he suffered three spinal fractures in a horrific crash at Itzulia Basque Country, UAE Emirates’ Jay Vine is now able to remove his neck brace and gently return to riding his bike outdoors.
The Australian was involved in the same brutal pileup as two-time Tour de France champion Jonas Vingegaard, Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step) and Primož Roglič (Bora-Hansgrohe), and sustained a cervical and two thoracic spinal fractures.
Vine’s team issued an update on his condition from medical director Dr Adrian Rotunno on Wednesday morning.
"The interval CT scan shows adequate bone healing, so at this stage the neck brace can be removed," Rotunno said. "The spine is now stable enough to start with easy gentle outdoor rides with the aim of improving posture on the bike, and is key in preventing neuromuscular atrophy.
"This process is being very carefully controlled, and Jay still has several weeks of focused rehabilitation to achieve. But this is the first big step up he’s taken in 7 weeks, which is good from a mental and physical perspective for him."
Vine spent more than a week in hospital after the crash which also left the likes of Vingegaard and Evenepoel with severe fractures. The Australian had started the season in strong form and it was highly likely he would have ridden in support of Tadej Pogačar at the recent Giro d’Italia, which was won by the Slovenian.
After learning that his injuries would not require surgery, Vine shared a message on his own social media accounts. "Just can’t believe that I will still be able to walk and play with my kids one day," Vine said. "I’m tracking as well as can be expected, I have been able to walk around my room with the aid of a walker, and taking the first step was pretty emotional after what I've been through."
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
"It was pretty scary for a couple of days when we weren't sure if surgery or neurological problems might present themselves. Long road ahead for my recovery, but I am looking forward to getting the process rolling."
Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Tom has been writing for Cycling Weekly since 2022 and his news stories, rider interviews and features appear both online and in the magazine.
Since joining the team, he has reported from some of professional cycling's biggest races and events including the Tour de France and the World Championships in Glasgow. He has also covered races elsewhere across the world.
As well as on the ground reporting, Tom writes race reports from the men's and women's WorldTour and helps with coverage of UK domestic cycling.
-
-
Wiggle sale revealed to be £3m to second-best Frasers Group
Business tycoon Mike Ashley scooped up intellectual property after initial deal fell through
By Tom Davidson Published
-
Affordable pro bike set to 'turn the market upside down' back in stock after rapid sell out
Van Rysel’s RCR Pro replica sold out in minutes when put up for preorder in April
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
Alpecin-Deceuninck confirm Jay Vine move to UAE Team Emirates
The Australian previously hinted that he'd remain with the Belgian team in 2023
By Tom Davidson Published