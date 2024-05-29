UAE Emirates rider who suffered spinal fractures in Basque Country horror crash cleared to ride outside

Jay Vine can now remove his neck brace and ride outdoors in a "very carefully controlled" way

Jay Vine
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Thewlis
By
published

Nearly two months after he suffered three spinal fractures in a horrific crash at Itzulia Basque Country, UAE Emirates’ Jay Vine is now able to remove his neck brace and gently return to riding his bike outdoors. 

The Australian was involved in the same brutal pileup as two-time Tour de France champion Jonas Vingegaard, Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step) and Primož Roglič (Bora-Hansgrohe), and sustained a cervical and two thoracic spinal fractures. 

Tom Thewlis
Tom Thewlis

Tom has been writing for Cycling Weekly since 2022 and his news stories, rider interviews and features appear both online and in the magazine. 

Since joining the team, he has reported from some of professional cycling's biggest races and events including the Tour de France and the World Championships in Glasgow. He has also covered races elsewhere across the world. 

As well as on the ground reporting, Tom writes race reports from the men's and women's WorldTour and helps with coverage of UK domestic cycling. 

 

