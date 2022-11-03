Alpecin-Deceuninck confirm Jay Vine move to UAE Team Emirates

Alpecin-Decuninck have today confirmed that Vuelta a España stage winner Jay Vine will join UAE Team Emirates for the next two years, despite the 26-year-old recently dispelling transfer rumours.

In a statement shared with Cycling Weekly, the Belgian team said: “Jay Vine still had an agreement with our team until the end of 2023. We would have liked to keep him with us longer, but we respect his wish to leave earlier.”

The move will see the Australian climber make the step up to WorldTour level and join forces with two-time Tour de France champion Tadej Pogačar.

In the same statement, Vine said: “I’m really excited to be joining UAE Team Emirates. With their strong combination of riders and their GC experience, this was the next logical step in my career.

“I’m really grateful for the opportunities both Alpecin-Deceuninck and the Zwift Academy have given me and how they’ve helped me find my place in the peloton.

“I’m motivated for the new season with UAE, and eager to further refine my GC ambitions, whilst helping the boys kick some goals.”

Speaking to VeloNews (opens in new tab) earlier this week, Vine quashed rumours of a move away from his current team.

“I’ve got a contract with Alpecin-Deceuninck until the end of ‘23," he said. "I did get some contacts from some teams after stage eight of the Vuelta, but nothing came from those chats, no."

Vine joined Alpecin-Deceuninck in 2021, having won his professional contract through the Zwift Academy program.

In August this year, the 26-year-old announced himself as one of the peloton’s strongest climbers with a duo of mountaintop stage wins at the Vuelta a España. Earlier this year, he won the Esports World Championships and placed second in both the Tour of Norway and the Presidential Cycling Tour of Turkey.

Alpecin Deceuninck said: “If Jay Vine thinks he can develop faster as a GC rider at Team UAE, we don’t want to deprive him of that opportunity, even given his late age to turn pro.

“The transition from Zwift to the road was not the most obvious. It took a lot of energy from our staff to help him make that transition. His departure only strengthens our conviction to continue working intensively with Zwift and Zwift Academy.”

Other notable riders moving to UAE Team Emirates for 2023 include Adam Yates, Tim Wellens and Felix Großschartner, all of whom are expected to further strengthen the squad.