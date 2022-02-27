Jay Vine and Loes Adegeest crowned eSports world champions

Alpecin-Fenix rider Jay Vine and Dutchwoman Loes Adegeest are the two new cycling eSports world champions.

Vine left it late to come around Germany's Jason Osborne in the last 50m to seal the world title, his Australian compatriot Freddy Ovett (L39ion) taking second ahead of Osborne.

On the 55km course a six-man break got away until the final 1.8km climb to the summit, where their narrow lead quickly evaporated, where the virtual gradient hit maximums of 16 and 17 per cent.

In the women's competition, Dutchwoman Loes Adegeest took the crown on the NYC Bowl course, beating Cecilia Hansen and Brit Zoe Langham to the title by only two seconds.

The defending champion, SDWorx's South African rider Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio, could only manage fourth, 10 seconds adrift.

Vine adds a world title to his burgeoning virtual cycling palmarès, having already gained his pro contract with Alpecin-Fenix via the Zwift Academy.

The 26-year-old fit the eSports world championships in between his road schedule, having just finished the Volta ao Algarve and lining up at Paris-Nice next week.

The Australian impressed last year in his debut professional season, undertaking an attacking Vuelta a España, finishing third on stage 14 of the Spanish Grand Tour atop Pico Villuercas.

"The team rode for the win and got the race back together in time for the final climb," Vine explained afterwards, posting a picture of him riding alongside his wife in their pain cave, who also competed in the women's competition.



"Now it's time to celebrate with the wife who came 11th!"

"Thanks to everyone who supported this in any way," Adegeest said. "he Dutch team today, my Zwift team, my road team and Anthonise Witten for convincing me to take eRacing seriously and for the best-timed power-ups today!"