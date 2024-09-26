Is this the £14,000 bike that will carry Tadej Pogačar to the rainbow jersey?

Tadej Pogačar will ride a special limited edition Colnago V4RS during the elite men’s road race at the World Championships in Switzerland on Sunday.

Colnago launched the bike on Thursday evening in Switzerland at the Slovenian federation’s press conference ahead of the weekend’s action. The colourful livery is said to be inspired by Pogačar’s extensive list of successes during the 2024 season.

