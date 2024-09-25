Tadej Pogačar on riding at '320 to 340 watts' in Zone 2, his distrust of power meters, and never saying 'I cannot eat chocolate'

Slovenian reveals details of his own training methods ahead of the World Championships

Tadej Pogacar
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Thewlis
Tadej Pogačar has lifted the lid on the training and nutrition strategies that powered him to a dominant 2024 season, in which he won the Tour de France-Giro d'Italia double, to name only his highest profile achievements.

Speaking to Peter Attia on The Drive Podcast ahead of the World Championships, a race Pogačar is the outright favourite to win, the Slovenian discussed his love of zone two rides - long outings ridden at low intensity - alongside some remarkable power figures, and detailed his balanced relationship with food.

Tom Thewlis

Tom has been writing for Cycling Weekly since 2022 and his news stories, rider interviews and features appear both online and in the magazine. 

Since joining the team, he has reported from some of professional cycling's biggest races and events including the Tour de France and the World Championships in Glasgow. He has also covered races elsewhere across the world. 

As well as on the ground reporting, Tom writes race reports from the men's and women's WorldTour and helps with coverage of UK domestic cycling. 

 

