UAE Tour start list: Teams confirmed as Chris Froome, Vincenzo Nibali and Tom Dumoulin due to ride

The Middle East stage race is set for a huge line-up

The inaugural UAE Tour is set for a stellar line-up as Chris Froome (Team Sky), Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) and Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) are amongst the big names due to ride.

Organisers have confirmed the list of WorldTour teams scheduled to line-up when the race kicks off on February 24 as well as the two Professional Continental outfits taking part.

The UAE Tour, the only WorldTour race in the Middle East, is a merger between the Abu Dhabi and Dubai tours into a seven-day stage race.

A strong early season field is due to start the race, including sprinters Elia Viviani (Deceuninck – Quick-Step) and Marcel Kittel (Katusha-Alpecin).

World time trial champion Rohan Dennis (Bahrain-Merida) is also set to appear, as well as road world champ Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

Other big name riders expected include Richie Porte (Trek-Segafredo), Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emiraes), young star Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck – Quick-Step), Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Soudal), Michał Kwiatkowski (Team Sky), Wilco Kelderman (Sunweb), Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) and the Norweigian Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates).

The new seven-day race, which runs from February 24 to March 2, will consist of a team time trial on the opening day, three sprint stages, one for puncheurs and two days for the climbers.

All seven United Emirates will feature in the race – Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah and Umm Al Quwain.

The total distance will be 1,090km with most of the 4,500metres elevation gain accumulated in stages three, four and six.

Stage one opens on Sunday, February 24 with a 16km team time trial in Abu Dhabi, followed by another Abu Dhabi stage the following day.

Then stage three features the first UAE Tour climb – 1,025metres to Jebel Hafeet with a maximum gradient of 11 per cent.

Stage four includes features from the queen stage of the former Dubai Tour, including a finish atop the punchy Hatta Dam climb.

A long flat stage in Sharjah follows on stage five, before the first mountain day on stage six – a 20km uphill finish at Jebel Jais with a five per cent average.

This final day is a parade through Dubai with an expected bunch sprint.

UAE Tour 2019 start list

Ag2r La Mondiale (FRA)

GALLOPIN Tony (FRA)

VENTURINI Clément (Fra)

Astana (KAZ)

IZAGIRRE Gorka (ESP)

FRAILE Omar (ESP)

Bahrain-Merida (BHR)

NIBALI Vincenzo (ITA)

DENNIS Rohan (AUS)

SIEBERG Marcel (GER)

BAUSHAUS Phil (GER)

Bora-Hansgrohe (GER)

FORMOLO Davide (ITA)

BAŠKA Erik (SVK)

SCHACHMANN Maximillian (GER)

CCC Team (POL)

PAUWELS Serge (BEL)

MARECZKO Jakub (ITA)

Deceuninck – Quick-Step (BEL)

Viviani Elia (ITA)

EVENEPOEL Remco (BEL)

SABATINI Fabio (ITA)

EF Education First (USA)

Groupama-FDJ (FRA)

GAUDU David (FRA)

ROUX Anthony (FRA)

SARREAU Marc (FRA)

REICHENBACH Sébastien (SUI)

SCOTSON Miles (AUS)

Jumbo-Visma (NED)

DE PLUS Laurens

MARTENS Paul

MARTIN Tony

ROGLIČ Primož

Lotto-Soudal (BEL)

EWAN Caleb (AUS)

KLUGE Roger (GER)

Mitchelton-Scott (AUS)

GRMAY Tsgabu (ETH)

Movistar (ESP)

VALVERDE Alejandro (ESP)

Dimension Data (RSA)

KREUZIGER Roman (CZE)

Katusha-Alpecin (SUI)

KITTEL Marcel (GER)

ZAKARIN Ilnur (RUS)

Team Sky (GBR)

FROOME Chris (GBR)

KWIATKOWSKI Michał (POL)

MOSCON Gianni (ITA)

Sunweb (GER)

DUMOULIN Tom (NED)

WALSCHEID Max (GER)

KANTER Max (GER)

KELDERMAN Wilco (NED)

ARNDT Nikias (GER)

BOL Cees (NED)

Trek-Segafredo (USA)

MOLLEMA Bauke (NED)

PORTE Riche (AUS)

REIJNEN Kiel (USA)

MOSCHETTI Matteo (ITA)

UAE Team Emirates (UAE)

GAVIRIA Fernando (COL)

KRISTOFF Alexander (NOR)

COSTA Rui (POR)

Professional continental teams

Gazprom-Ruzvelo (RUS)

Novo Nordisk (USA)