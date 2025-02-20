Tom Pidcock wins for a fourth time in 2025, triumphing on stage two of the the Ruta del Sol

The Q36.5 rider won his biggest race of the year so far in Andalucía, beating a former Ineos Grenadiers teammate in the process

Tom Pidcock celebrates as he wins stage two of the Ruta del Sol
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket
By
published
in News

Tom Pidcock won for the fourth time in 2025 on Thursday, winning stage two of the Vuelta a Andalucía Ruta Ciclista Del Sol.

The Q36.5 rider was part of a five-man group which formed with around 40km to go on the punchy stage. After biding his time on the slopes of Torredelcampo, the 25-year-old out-sprinted his breakaway companions to take the ninth win of his career. It looked briefly like he was boxed in, but he took to the front with 150m to go and was not caught.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Adam Becket
Adam Becket
News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling, he's happy. Before joining CW in 2021 he spent two years writing for Procycling. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds.

Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to riding bikes.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display na