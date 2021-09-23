Sir Dave Brailsford responds to rumours that Egan Bernal wants to leave Ineos Grenadiers
Amidst speculation that Bernal was not getting on with his team-mates and could depart, the Ineos boss has shared his thoughts
Sir Dave Brailsford has responded to the rumours that Egan Bernal wants to leave Ineos Grenadiers.
The cycling rumour mill has been abuzz ever since reports emerged suggesting that multiple Grand Tour winner Bernal is unhappy at the British WorldTour squad.
Colombian superstar Bernal is currently three years into an unusually long five-year contract with Ineos, as the team has banked on the future success of the 24-year-old, already the winner of the Tour de France and the Giro d’Italia.
Recent reports from Colombian newspaper El Tiempo, based on quotes from Italian journalist Beppe Conti, suggested that Bernal was unhappy at Ineos and that he had a “blank” relationship with team-mates.
The article said Bernal was expected to see out his current contract, which runs until the end of 2023, before seeking a new deal with Israel Start-Up Nation.
El capo Egan Bernal @Eganbernal continúa en el Ineos 🔥👊🏻@INEOSGrenadiers / tenemos Egan para rato. Fuente directa y única el mismísimo Sir Dave Brailsford.Para continuar con la entrevista visiten https://t.co/d16Z4Vg3NKGracias Dave por compartir este espacio. pic.twitter.com/N7HdQlsSO2September 23, 2021
In a video interview with Colombian journalist Juan Sebastian, Ineos Grenadiers team principal Brailsford has responded to the rumours, saying: “Egan has still got two years on his contract. We’re in the third year of a five-year contract with Egan.
"We’re very very proud of Egan. He’s a brilliant rider, we’ve always had a good relationship with Colombian riders. He’s won the Tour de France for us, he proved how fantastic he is with the way he won the Giro.
“He’s one of the key riders in the team now and going forward. Like always we look to the future and we’d like him very much to be part of our future.”
Brailsford was speaking from Leuven during the World Championships in Flanders, at an event hosted by Ineos Grenadiers kit sponsor for 2022 Bioracer.
Bernal signed with Ineos, formerly Team Sky, for the 2018 season, helping the team win the Tour de France with Geraint Thomas that year, before he went on to win the race himself in 2019.
After struggling with back problems through the 2020 season, Bernal returned to dominant form during the 2021 Giro d’Italia, comfortably winning his second three-week race.
He is expected to return to the Tour next year to try and repeat his past success.
Alex is the digital news editor for CyclingWeekly.com. After gaining experience in local newsrooms, national newspapers and in digital journalism, Alex found his calling in cycling, first as a reporter and now as news editor responsible for Cycling Weekly's online news output.
Since pro cycling first captured his heart during the 2010 Tour de France (specifically the Contador-Schleck battle) and joining CW in 2018, Alex has covered three Tours de France, multiple editions of the Tour of Britain, and the World Championships, while both writing and video presenting for Cycling Weekly. He also specialises in fitness writing, often throwing himself into the deep end to help readers improve their own power numbers.
Away from journalism, Alex is a national level time triallist, avid gamer, and can usually be found buried in an eclectic selection of books.
-
-
How the Cycle to Work Scheme works: The tax free way to get a new bike
The Cycle to Work scheme has now been going for over 20 years but it still gives a chance to save cash
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Lizzie Deignan on Patrick Lefevere: 'I'm pleased he has no interest in women's cycling, we have no interest in him either'
The Brit slaps down the Deceuninck - Quick-Step boss before turning her focus to trying to win another rainbow jersey
By Jonny Long •
-
Ineos youngster Luke Plapp: 'I can't find a flight, it's been quite a while since I've seen my family'
The silver medalist in the U23 men's Worlds time trial has not seen family or friends for months after he left Australia to forge his professional cycling career
By Jonny Long •
-
Magnus Sheffield says he thinks Ineos Grenadiers 'will rise to the top again' as he joins British WorldTour squad
The American rider managed a solid tenth place at the under-23 time trial at the Road World Championships
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Ethan Hayter disappointed to surrender Tour of Britain title on final day
Wout van Aert secured victory away from Hayter with his stage win in Aberdeen
By Ryan Dabbs •
-
'I just put it in my biggest gear and went flat out': Ethan Hayter on his first Tour of Britain stage win
The British rider has been on sparkling form this season taking his eighth win of the year in Warrington
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Ethan Hayter says he's 'up against it' as he leads Tour of Britain into queen stage
Ineos Grenadiers took stage three team time trial and now sit first and second in the overall standings
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
‘I learned about suffering’ - Egan Bernal and Adam Yates reflect on mixed Vuelta a España for Ineos Grenadiers
The British WorldTour squad left the race without a reason to celebrate, but have taken hope from the final Grand Tour of the season
By Alex Ballinger •
-
'It’s been the team I’ve always looked up to': Britain's Ben Tulett joins Ineos Grenadiers for 2022 season
The 20-year-old has wanted to ride for the team since reading about the launch in Cycling Weekly back in 2010
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Tom Pidcock will not ride Paris-Roubaix after World Championships in 2021
Olympic gold medallist says he's getting better every day at the Vuelta but will only focus on World Championships this season
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •