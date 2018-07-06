Nine Tour de France riders that you should follow on Strava

Get ready to be inspired by the pro cyclists recording their rides on Strava

Strava has given us all the opportunity to gain an extra insight into the effort that the professional riders put into racing.

With statistics for speed, distance, power and more, it’s easier than ever to follow every pedal stroke that riders make in the biggest races.

More and more pro riders are joining Strava, with a record number of cyclists from all over the world logging their rides online. Here we present a list of riders’ Strava accounts to follow and study during the 2018 Tour de France.

Chris Froome

Froomey seems to have a complicated relationship with Strava – disappearing for long periods only to return with jaw dropping stats a few months later. He was uploading through June, though notably didn’t treat us to any insights during the Giro, so we won’t be holding our breath.

André Greipel

André Griepel is an active Strava user, and his profile shows his preperation for the Tour – including his ‘Last day training at home before my 8th Tour de France’ and ‘Recon of 1st stage of TDF2018’. Hopefully, he’ll continue his uploads throughout the race.

Romain Bardet

Laat year, Bardet still had his account set up so that you had to request to follow. He’s lifted that now, and has been active on the platform, uploading ‘Bienvenue en Vendée!’ (Welcome to Vendée) to demonstrate that he’s arrived at the Tour start town.

Greg Van Avermaet

BMC Racing‘s number one goal is to support Richie Porte in pursuit of a general classification win, but Olympic champion Greg Van Avermaet will likely be given a bit of leeway to go in search of stage wins. The Belgian has been a keen uploader in the past, but of late he’s been pretty sporadic so it remains to be seen if we’ll be treated to any data from his Tour rides.

Alexander Kristoff

The highlight of Alexander Kristoff‘s Strava is the profile picture of him looking very dapper in a dinner jacket. He’s one of few words, rarely changing the generic ‘lunch ride’ or ‘morning ride’ title. Frustratingly, he’s not uploaded since the end of May – but last year he kept us up to date with daily stage updates – so we’re hopeful they’ll be back for 2018. Maybe he’ll bring his Tour legs back to Box Hill and see if he can beat that fourth place later, too.

Philippe Gilbert

Former Belgian and world champion Philippe Gilbert, or as he goes by on Strava “Phil The bike shop by Philippe Gilbert. 7 rue des açores 98000 Monaco, thebikeshopmonaco@gmail.com”, is a regular Strava user, racking up 10,628km since the start of the year. However you have to request to follow him, so get that request in soon.

Michal Kwiatkowski

One of the most interesting riders to follow on Strava, Kwiatkowski has clocked up plenty of kilometres over the last couple of months. An essential domestique for Chris Froome, Kwiatkowski usually strips out the power data from his rides, but gave us a treat with his 2017 Milan-San Remo win as he left it in to let us gawk at his huge numbers.

Laurens ten Dam

If you’re after a pro who will always upload his ride to Strava, and leave the power figures in too, then Laurens ten Dam is your man. The versatile mountain domestique should spend his time looking after Tom Dumoulin, but will also be given a chance to get in a few breaks and maybe chase a stage win along the way.

Chad Haga

Also supporting Dumoulin for Team Sunweb, Haga was out with Ten Dam practicing ‘some ttt stuff’ in the lead up to the Tour. The American 29-year-old is fresh from a second place at the National time trial championships, where he lost out to Joey Rosskopf (BMC Racing). In 2016 and 2017 he rode the Giro and Vuelta, so the Tour is a fresh challenge.

Thinking or riding a route?

If you fancy testing your legs out on one of the Tour de France routes, those nice guys at Strava have created 19 ‘routes’ which fans can download if they want a taste of the Tour.

The routes avoid busy, complicated roads, and are designed to suit athletes of all levels, with long and short versions to suit a greater audience.

Stay tuned for analysis of riders’ Strava stats as the Tour de France progresses.