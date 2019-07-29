Sir Dave Brailsford: Geraint Thomas and Chris Froome know when to put the team first

Sir Dave Brailsford has praised Tour de France champions Geraint Thomas and Chris Froome for their selflessness in helping support the team.

Team Ineos boss Brailsford is celebrating a seventh Tour win in eight years with a fourth different rider, this time 22-year-old Egan Bernal.

Bernal is the first Colombian to win the French Grand Tour and Brailsford said he is proud to have played a part in creating the historic moment.

Brailsford said: “Riders who have won this – the calibre of Geraint or of Chris Froome – when those guys realise it’s the moment to support, they do. You don’t have to talk to them, they really understand the sport and they’ve got respect for each other – we’re a team.

“They know that the team needs to win and they’ll put the team in front of themselves. Geraint demonstrated that once again like the great champion he is.”

Bernal now joins Bradley Wiggins, Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas as the fourth Tour winner to emerge from the British outfit, and has made history with his victory.

Brailsford added: “I’ve been over to Colombia a couple of times in the last few years and the Colombians themselves, and where cycling sits in their culture, is unbelievable.

“To be able to deliver their first ever Tour de France champion is something we’ve spoken about previously. I feel very proud. It’s a privilege to get to work with all these people – fantastic staff and fantastic new owners.”

Team Ineos sports director Nicolas Portal added: “It’s incredible. [Bernal] was a junior a few years ago and he’s won the Tour de France. I think it’s great for cycling, this year has been a super Tour de France.

“It’s been a big battle for all the teams. A few people commented that in the last 20 or 30 years it was the most exciting Tour. For a few days there was a small bunch with a few guys and really small gaps. We’re happy to win this one and to have first and second is incredible.”