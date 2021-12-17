Sir Dave Brailsford appointed Ineos director of sport
Brailsford will continue as Ineos Grenadiers team principal alongside new overarching role
By Adam Becket published
Sir Dave Brailsford has been made head of sport at Ineos, with the Ineos Grenadiers' team principal maintaining his existing role and also now overseeing all of the company's operations in sports beyond cycling.
Brailsford has been involved in the management of the British cycling team since its inception, and will continued to be involved in Ineos Grenadiers alongside his new rule.
Ineos, a petrochemical company, is involved in multiple sports as well as cycling. It sponsors OGC Nice, the Mercedes AMG Formula 1 team, the New Zealand rugby union team and the Ineos Britannia sailing organisation.
>>> Vincenzo Nibali and Migel Angel López to ride Giro-Tour double
A statement from Ineos said that it was looking to "develop a performance agenda across all sports", and that Brailsford woud work with each of the teams to develop said agenda.
He said: "For me there is no more exciting place to be in global sport right now than at Ineos given the extraordinary range of talents across the different teams.
"I am very pleased to have this new opportunity to work together with the other team leaders to look at how we can take advantage of these collective talents and develop a wider performance framework in partnership."
Brailsford continued: "It goes without saying I am really looking forward to learning more from each of them and their teams and looking at how to put their ideas into wider practice across the INEOS sport family."
The job switch was originally reported by Italian website Tuttobiciweb back in September, with Ineos Grenadiers describing the report as "speculation".
He will be continuing to work with the cycling team that he has been with since 2010. "I will continue to lead INEOS Grenadiers with Rod Ellingworth as my deputy. We are already deep into the planning for 2022 and are committed to going all in for next season."
The 57-year-old has undergone treatment for a number of health problems, including prostate cancer and heart surgery, and he told The Guardian last year he may have to step away from his current role if he has any further health issues.
Hello, I'm Cycling Weekly's digital staff writer. I like pretending to be part of the great history of cycling writing, and acting like a pseudo-intellectual in general.
Before joining the team here I wrote for Procycling for almost two years, interviewing riders and writing about racing. My favourite event is Strade Bianche, but I haven't quite made it to the Piazza del Campo just yet.
Prior to covering the sport of cycling, I wrote about ecclesiastical matters for the Church Times and politics for Business Insider. I have degrees in history and journalism.
