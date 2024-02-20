Chain waxing for the masses with Silca's new one-step process

Silca has launched two products to help make chain waxing simpler, StripChip and the Ultimate Chain Wax system.

StripChip is the ‘first ever’ in-wax chain degreaser that’s added to the hot melt wax, making chain waxing a one-step process. The Ultimate Chain Wax system features a temperature-adjustable pot, chain hanging coupler and a drip stand.

(Image credit: Silca)

The StripChip was devised by Silca CEO Josh Poertner after discovering a process known as oleogelation. Used in the food industry to replace hydrogenation for food oils it also “showed promise at converting lubrication oils into solids”.

Silca describes the chemistry at work as taking “base oils that normally work as solvents inside of waxes” and converting them “into binders that connect and extend wax molecule chains”. At the right temperatures the factory lubed chain’s oils and greases are converted into “lubricious, long chain wax/lubricant molecules right inside of your hot wax”.

Silca says that the process is now as simple as adding a square of StripChip into about 400g of hot melt wax before adding your new chain into the pot. The stated benefits include environmentally-friendly ingredients, a faster cleaning process compared to traditional methods as well as helping to extend the life of your chain.

(Image credit: Silca)

“The Silca StripChip is a game-changer for cyclists who want a clean and efficient waxed drivetrain but struggled to have the time to do it all, or thought the process was too daunting,” says Richard Pool, Marketing Director at Silca. “This product makes chain waxing step one, by removing the barriers we hear about, our hope is now with StripChip more cyclists at every level can take advantage of the benefits of chain waxing”

For StripChip to work the temperature of the wax needs to reach 125ºC. Enter the all-in-one Ultimate Chain Wax system, which allows for a range of waxing temperatures from 75ºC up to 125ºC. Not only does the system allow for accurate temperature management, Silca also says that the 600ml pot delivers “mess free” waxing.

It’s important to note that StripChip will work with ‘crockpot and instant pot setups’ but Silca says temperature management is critical to the success; too hot and the wax can be damaged hence why it recommends using a thermometer to ensure that the wax never exceeds 130ºC.

The Silca StripChip retails at $24.00, while the Ultimate Wax System costs $99.00.

For more information visit silca.cc