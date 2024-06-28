'We are not afraid': UCI to pay for 'qualified information' relating to possible motor doping

President David Lappartient also says that he is "not afraid to to catch a top rider" should they be using motored assistance inside their bike

Motor doping tests
In a seismic and unexpected move, the UCI is planning on paying informants and whistleblowers for information relating to the potential act of motor doping in professional cycling.

The governing body’s president, David Lappartient, has told the Ghost in the Machine podcast that they are currently working on introducing a system whereby people will receive a financial package for giving credible information that could lead to the detection of motors.

