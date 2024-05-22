Motor doping suspect runs down race organiser while escaping inspection

A bike inspection by suspicious organisers at the Routes de l'Oise escalated far more rapidly than anyone could have predicted

A rider suspected of motor doping ran  down a race organiser after making a hurried getaway from bike inspectors, reports Le Parisien in France.

The drama took place on Monday, on the morning of the fourth and final stage of the amateur Routes de l'Oise stage race, north of Paris.

