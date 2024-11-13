UK team asking athletes to pay £500 for a 'performance test review' as part of application and has insisted riders sign an NDA to join

British Continental team Saint Piran charging hefty fee for data review with no guarantee that applicants will get a place on the team

Rowan Baker riding for Saint Piran, climbing on the hoods
(Image credit: SWPix.com)
Tom Thewlis
By
published
in News

British Continental team Saint Piran are insisting that riders looking to be part of the squad pay £500 for their data to be analysed by an external coaching provider, and, has asked riders to sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) before joining.

As well as completing an online application form, new riders are being asked to purchase what is described as a "performance test review" via the Saint Piran Service Course section of the team’s website, the online arm of general manager Richard Pascoe’s Cornwall-based bike shop.

