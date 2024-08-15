What is the new 'yellow card' system in place at the Tour de France Femmes?

Barbara Guarischi becomes first rider to receive booking after yellow card trial brought in by world governing body

Barbara Guarischi
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Thewlis
By
published
in News

On Tuesday, SD Worx-Protime’s Barbara Guarischi became the first rider to receive a yellow card under the new UCI ruling at the Tour de France Femmes

The UCI, cycling's governing body, has introduced 'yellow cards' as part of a range of measures designed to make pro cycling safer. 

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Tom Thewlis
Tom Thewlis

Tom has been writing for Cycling Weekly since 2022 and his news stories, rider interviews and features appear both online and in the magazine. 

Since joining the team, he has reported from some of professional cycling's biggest races and events including the Tour de France and the World Championships in Glasgow. He has also covered races elsewhere across the world. 

As well as on the ground reporting, Tom writes race reports from the men's and women's WorldTour and helps with coverage of UK domestic cycling. 

 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸