Afghan Cycling Federation president suspended over 'abusive' messages
UCI bans Fazli Ahmad Fazli following almost three-year investigation
The UCI has suspended the president of the Afghanistan Cycling Federation (ACF) for sending "abusive and/or threatening" messages.
Fazli Ahmad Fazli has been banned from all cycling-related activities for 15 months, following a ruling from the governing body’s Ethics Commission on Tuesday.
The suspension comes after reports that Fazli had intimidated riders and journalists, prioritised himself and his family in an evacuation mission for vulnerable cyclists, and threatened to suspend riders' licenses.
The UCI opened its investigations into the ACF president almost three years ago, and initially ruled there was "no evidence" that justified pursuing a breach of ethics. On Tuesday, the governing body revealed it had continued its investigations.
A UCI statement read: "In this respect, it was found that the President of the Afghanistan Cycling Federation had, on several occasions, sent messages to members of the Afghan cycling community which were deemed to be in breach of Articles 5, 6.4 and 2.1 of Annex 1 of the UCI Code of Ethics due to their abusive and/or threatening nature, and the fact that he therefore abused his position."
The articles cited in the statement refer to abuse of position, failure to protect people's physical and mental integrity, and psychological abuse.
Following the Taliban's takeover of power in Afghanistan in 2021, the ACF and UCI worked together to organise the evacuation of 165 people.
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Fazli was awarded a UCI Merit for his involvement in the evacuation, credited for his "courageous commitment to the development of cycling, notably women’s cycling in a country where fighting for this cause is a risk".
In November 2021, two months after Fazli received the award, CyclingTips reported allegations that, in compiling the list of people to be evacuated, senior figures within the ACF had prioritised their own family and friends over vulnerable cyclists.
There were then further allegations that Afghan cyclists had been subject to verbal and physical abuse, according to a report in Escape Collective.
ACF president Fazli has now been judged to have sent messages of an "abusive and/or threatening nature", and suspended for 15 months by the UCI.
The UCI has said it will make no further comment on the decision of its Ethics Commission at this stage. Cycling Weekly has contacted the ACF for comment and will update this article if it responds.
Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is the host of The TT Podcast, which covers both the men's and women's pelotons and has featured a number of prominent British riders.
An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides.
He's also fluent in French and Spanish and holds a master's degree in International Journalism.
-
-
Spare a thought for the sprinters: With five stages left, the Tour de France is now an uphill battle for the fast men
It's now a game of survival rather than victory as the Tour heads to its Alpine conclusion
By Adam Becket Published
-
Drivetrain underdog Classified snaps up Shimano's Director of Marketing
The innovative Belgium brand has a new hire it's keen to shout about
By Michelle Arthurs-Brennan Published
-
UCI to review hookless rims ‘as a matter of urgency’
Review follows Thomas De Gendt’s heavy crash at men’s UAE Tour
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
French WorldTour pro cyclist suspended for anti-doping ‘abnormalities’
Franck Bonnamour's biological passport is under investigation by the UCI
By Tom Davidson Published
-
UCI rules new track cycling series a ‘forbidden event’ and threatens to fine riders
Riders are at risk of fines and suspension if they compete in the planned DerbyWheel
By Tom Davidson Published
-
A $2,250 fine for wearing the wrong socks? UCI toughens sanctions for 2024
Offences for non-compliant clothing and unauthorised feeding set to carry harsher fines
By Tom Davidson Published
-
UCI hails 20% emissions reduction as it lays out sustainability plan
Report is part of world governing body’s commitment to reduce impact of its operations on environment
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
‘Unprecedented’ television audiences revealed for cycling Super Worlds
Fans around the world watched more than 200 million hours in August
By Tom Davidson Published
-
Number of British women’s Continental teams set to double in 2024
Three British teams have applied to step up to UCI level next season
By Tom Davidson Published
-
UCI warns UK that banning Russians will hurt chances of hosting future events
UCI president David Lappartient reportedly says UK government does not trust the UCI will ensure Russian and Belarusian athletes will compete as neutrals in Scotland next month
By Tom Thewlis Published