Afghan Cycling Federation president suspended over 'abusive' messages

UCI bans Fazli Ahmad Fazli following almost three-year investigation

The back of an Afghan woman's cycling jersey
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Davidson
By
published

The UCI has suspended the president of the Afghanistan Cycling Federation (ACF) for sending "abusive and/or threatening" messages. 

Fazli Ahmad Fazli has been banned from all cycling-related activities for 15 months, following a ruling from the governing body’s Ethics Commission on Tuesday. 

Senior News Writer

Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is the host of The TT Podcast, which covers both the men's and women's pelotons and has featured a number of prominent British riders. 

An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides. 

He's also fluent in French and Spanish and holds a master's degree in International Journalism. 

