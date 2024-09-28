Have information about motor doping in cycling? The UCI will now pay you

The UCI hopes that informants and whistleblowers will increase their knowledge of "new and innovative – and hard to detect – technology in bikes."

Motor doping
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Chris Marshall-Bell
By
published

People with information about potential motor doping in cycling can now receive a financial reward from the UCI, after the world governing body stepped up its efforts in combatting the risk that it described as posing “a significant threat… to the integrity standards of the sport.”

Technological fraud, the act of propelling a bike “by a system or method with electric or other assistance”, has been a spectre hanging over cycling for the past two decades, with the UCI’s president David Lappartient telling the Ghost in the Machine podcast earlier this year that “if we have a case of cheating with a motor in a bike, it will destroy our sport.

Chris Marshall-Bell

A freelance sports journalist and podcaster, you'll mostly find Chris's byline attached to news scoops, profile interviews and long reads across a variety of different publications. He has been writing regularly for Cycling Weekly since 2013. In 2024 he released a seven-part podcast documentary, Ghost in the Machine, about motor doping in cycling.

Previously a ski, hiking and cycling guide in the Canadian Rockies and Spanish Pyrenees, he almost certainly holds the record for the most number of interviews conducted from snowy mountains. He lives in Valencia, Spain.

