Rider airbags being considered as part of new safety measures from UCI

World governing body still undecided on radios, gear restrictions, regulations surrounding rim height and handlebar widths and wider rules in sprint finishes

A crash at the 2024 Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Thewlis
By
published
in News

The UCI has released an update on its measures to improve safety in road races which revealed that the world governing body for cycling is looking into the idea of rider airbags.

It is still undecided on its stance regarding the use of race radios and regulations surrounding rim height and handlebar widths, as well as several other topics which made the headlines in recent months.

