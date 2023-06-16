Cycling reacts with sorrow and disbelief at the death of Gino Mäder at the Tour de Suisse

The world of cycling reacted with horror and sadness to the tragic death of Gino Mäder following a high-speed crash at the Tour de Suisse.

The 26-year-old Bahrain Victorious rider crashed into a ravine descending the Albulapass on stage five of the race.

His passing has sent shockwaves reverberating through the sport, and messages of condolence and sympathy flooded through social media.

Among the first to offer his condolences was Geraint Thomas, who posted: "I can’t believe what I’m reading. Such a sad sad day. Thoughts with everyone who knew and loved Gino."

The Giro d'Italia said: "Cycling is a big family. Today we all cry for a special boy. Your smile will forever be in our hearts. Ciao Gino."

Head of professional riders' association the CPA, Adam Hansen, wrote: "In loving memory and deep gratitude for Gino Mäder. You touched our lives, and your presence will forever be cherished. Rest in peace."

Peter Sagan said simply: "Rest in peace Gino".

British Cycling offered: "We’re heartbroken to learn of the death of Gino Mäder, a talented rider who gave so much to our sport. Sending our thoughts and sympathies to his family and friends, and Sending our thoughts and sympathies to his family and friends, and @bahrainvictorious and @swisscycling."

Race commentator Dan Lloyd said: "I am beyond heartbroken to read this. My thoughts are with you all, and his family."

"This is so painful to hear," posted retired sprinting star Marcel Kittel. "My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and teammates. We will all ride for Gino and keep him in our memory!"

The Tour of the Alps said: "We are heartbroken. Our thoughts and sympathy are with Gino’s family, friends and beloved, and all of you at @BHRVictorious. All of us in cycling have lost a brother today."

The US-based Hagens Berman Axeon team posted: "The words and messages and condolences are never enough. And never fill the void. But we’re thinking about Gino, his family, and all of you. RIP Gino

The AG2R Citroen team, also racing at the Tour de Suisse, said: "Our sport, so beautiful and so cruel Our thoughts go out to Gino Mader's family, friends and team."

Everyone at Cycling Weekly would also like to extend their heartfelt condolences to Gino Mäder's Bahrain Victorious team and all those who were close to him.