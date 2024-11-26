Formula 1 stopped its drivers dying, what is professional cycling doing to prevent serious crashes?

As race organisers meet to discuss rider safety, it's clear that change is needed

Riders sit on the ground after the serious crash at Itzulia Basque Country in April
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket
By
published
in News
Adam Becket
Adam Becket

News editor at Cycling Weekly, Adam brings his weekly opinion on the goings on at the upper echelons of our sport. This piece is part of The Leadout, a newsletter series from Cycling Weekly and Cyclingnews. To get this in your inbox, subscribe here. As ever, email adam.becket@futurenet.com - should you wish to add anything, or suggest a topic.

In the history of Formula 1, there have been 32 deaths in races, but only one this century, that of Jules Bianchi in 2015 (he crashed the previous year). The last decade - with the Halo safety device in use since 2018 - has seen a raft of changes to how races are run, how drivers are protected, and how the cars themselves look, all in response to the danger that was facing the sport’s athletes.

